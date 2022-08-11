Moderna CEO says COVID vaccines will evolve like 'an iPhone'
Forget taking two to three COVID shots a year. Moderna hopes to roll out a single-dose annual booster to cover the coronavirus, the flu and another common respiratory virus within the next five years.
As COVID-19 continues to mutate, Moderna will need to keep updating the vaccines that turned it into a global household name while trying to make it more convenient for consumers, CEO Stéphane Bancel said in an interview with CNN Business Wednesday.
He estimated a timeline of "three to five years" for the new combined product, and likened the development of the life-saving jab to that of a smartphone.
"You don't get the amazing camera, amazing everything the first time you get an iPhone, but you get a lot of things," he said.
"A lot of us buy a new iPhone every September, and you get new apps and you get refreshed apps. And that's exactly the same idea, which is you'll get COVID and flu and RSV [respiratory syncytial virus] in your single dose."
Having recorded breakneck growth during the pandemic, Moderna is now under pressure to identify its next big frontier.
Bancel believes the COVID-19 pandemic that helped the company rack up tens of billions of dollars in revenue and generate business in more than 70 markets globally could end as soon as this year.
That doesn't mean the virus is going anywhere, he noted.
"I think we are slowly moving — if not already in some countries — to a world where all the tools are available, and everybody can make their own decision based on their risk tolerance," he explained, adding that he believed more people would choose to "live with the virus," much like they do with the flu.
The approach, however, will continue to vary greatly, such as among people who are immunocompromised or in countries like Japan, where it was common to wear masks even before the pandemic, he acknowledged.
And "there's always a 20% probability that we get a very nasty variant that drives very severe disease that has a lot of mutation," he added.
THE NEXT BIG THING
Still, Moderna is determined not to become a one-hit wonder.
The company has more than 40 products in development, and is planning for life well beyond COVID-19, said Bancel.
In addition to an updated annual booster, it is continuing to develop a personalized cancer vaccine, for which new clinical data will drop later this year. Bancel said the product could go up for approval in roughly two years if all goes well.
The company is also exploring a potential monkeypox jab, which is "still in the lab today," Bancel said. The World Health Organization declared the global outbreak of the illness a public health emergency of international concern last month.
And Moderna is looking to catch up to competitors overseas.
Earlier this year, it announced a push into 10 Asian and European markets, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Denmark and the Netherlands. The investments will cost "dozens of millions of dollars" and include hundreds of new hires, said Bancel.
He sees that as just one wave of expansion that will eventually take Moderna from directly operating in 12 countries this year to "40 to 60 countries" over the next three years.
The company also recently signed manufacturing agreements in the United Kingdom, South Korea and Australia, and is hoping to set up one or two more plants in Southeast Asia or North Asia.
Bancel said the new facilities would be crucial to helping adapt its products to different strains of illnesses that develop around the world.
As the world first dealt with the onset of COVID-19, Moderna was one of the handful of large manufacturers that rushed to get their vaccines ready, reducing timelines from years to months. Its stock rallied 434% in 2020 and 143% last year.
But now, like peers Pfizer and BioNTech, the firm's stock has slumped, dropping more than 30% so far this year and 64% from its all-time high a year ago.
Last week, the company revealed that it took a writedown of nearly $500 million in the second quarter, partly because of a sudden cancellation of orders from Covax, the international vaccination program for lower-income countries.
The reversal led to huge losses for the company, which had bought new machines to fulfill those orders, and more importantly, resulted in Covid vaccines being thrown in the trash, said Bancel.
"We ended up destroying the vaccines," he said. "It was really heartbreaking."
The CEO said he wasn't worried about that kind of slide in demand being repeated in richer countries, in part because governments had already shown commitments to use vaccines later this year to avoid reintroducing economic lockdowns.
But "on the low-income country side, yes, I am worried," he said.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada should loosen visa requirements to allow more Ukrainian refugees: report
A new report says Canada needs to change its federal visa policy to speed up the admission of Ukrainian refugees, which has slowed to a trickle.
P.E.I. group calls on government to reinstate COVID-19 measures
A group on Prince Edward Island is calling for a return to tougher COVID-19 restrictions in the province.
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
'Sturgeon moon': Last supermoon of the year rises tonight
The last supermoon of the year, known as the 'sturgeon moon,' will rise in the evening sky tonight.
B.C. actress hit in the chest by bullet in L.A. shooting last month
A B.C. performer is recovering after taking a bullet to the chest in Los Angeles last month.
Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appeared to be wielding an axe and a machete.
Homemade baby food contains as many toxic metals as store-bought options, report says
Making baby food at home with store-bought produce isn't going to reduce the amount of toxic heavy metals in the food your baby eats, according to a new report released exclusively to CNN.
More Canadians report strong attachment to their language than to Canada: poll
A new survey finds more Canadians report a strong attachment to their primary language than to other markers of identity, including the country they call home.
Oilers mourn death of 'dear friend' Ben Stelter after battle with brain cancer
The Edmonton Oilers say they are mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with cancer whom the team rallied around during their run to the Western Conference final.
Canada
-
More Canadians report strong attachment to their language than to Canada: poll
A new survey finds more Canadians report a strong attachment to their primary language than to other markers of identity, including the country they call home.
-
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
-
P.E.I. group calls on government to reinstate COVID-19 measures
A group on Prince Edward Island is calling for a return to tougher COVID-19 restrictions in the province.
-
Aid shipment to Afghanistan cancelled due to anti-terrorist law
Two containers of food bound for Afghanistan have been cancelled by a Canada-based aid agency because of a law banning any dealings with the Taliban.
-
Police seize handguns, drugs in alleged Ontario, U.S. criminal takedown
Police in Ontario say they have taken down a criminal network they allege trafficked cocaine and fentanyl and smuggled guns into Canada from the U.S.
-
Saskatoon mother accused of faking death says she 'was left with no choice'
A Saskatoon mother who stands accused of faking her own death, as well as her son's, and illegally entering the U.S. is defending her actions.
World
-
-
China renews Taiwan threats, island cites 'wishful thinking'
China on Thursday renewed its threat to attack Taiwan following almost a week of war games near the island. Taiwan has called Beijing's claims to the self-governing democracy 'wishful thinking' and launched its own military exercises.
-
Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
-
Alleged member of ISIS 'Beatles' charged in U.K. with terrorism
An alleged member of an Islamic State group cell nicknamed 'The Beatles' that tortured and killed Western hostages was charged with terrorism offenses in Britain on Thursday after being deported from Turkey.
-
Brazilian woman cons own mother out of US$139M in stolen artworks
Police in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday were seeking the arrest of six people accused of involvement in stealing 16 artworks together valued at more than 700 million reais (US$139 million), some of which were recovered.
-
Estonia to ban Russians with tourist visas from entering
Estonia decided Thursday to bar people from neigbouring Russia with tourist visas from entering the northernmost Baltic country as a consequence of the war in Ukraine.
Politics
-
Scientists to present 60-metre-long open letter to feds demanding raise
Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill today to call for a raise.
-
Canada should loosen visa requirements to allow more Ukrainian refugees: report
A new report says Canada needs to change its federal visa policy to speed up the admission of Ukrainian refugees, which has slowed to a trickle.
-
Dutch farmer protests and what's happening in Canada, explained
The ongoing protests in the Netherlands, by farmers opposed to their government’s plan to slash nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, have drawn attention to Canadian farmers’ concerns over an emissions reduction target set by the Canadian government. But the policies set out by the Dutch government and the Canadian government are fundamentally different, experts say.
Health
-
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
-
Africa CDC in 'advanced' talks to obtain monkeypox vaccines
Africa's public health agency says the continent of 1.3 billion people still does not have a single dose of the monkeypox vaccine, but "very advanced discussions" are underway with at least two partners.
-
London kids to be offered polio shot after more virus found
Children ages 1-9 in London were made eligible for booster doses of a polio vaccine Wednesday after British health authorities reported finding evidence the virus has spread in multiple areas of the city but found no cases of the paralytic disease in people.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists to present 60-metre-long open letter to feds demanding raise
Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill today to call for a raise.
-
Social media offers parents more controls. But do they help?
As concerns about social media's harmful effects on teens continue to rise, platforms from Snapchat to TikTok to Instagram are bolting on new features they say will make their services safer and more age appropriate. But the changes rarely address the elephant in the the room -- the algorithms pushing endless content that can drag anyone, not just teens, into harmful rabbit holes.
-
WhatsApp will start rolling out two big changes to all users this month
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
Entertainment
-
Beyoncé calls Madonna a 'masterpiece genius' for joining her on 'Break My Soul' remix
For lending the iconic melody from 'Vogue' to Beyonce's new 'Break My Soul' remix, Madonna received a new title: 'masterpiece genius,' bestowed upon her by Bey herself.
-
'They want to honour the music': Teenage Head continues tour after guitarist's death
Canadian punk rock band Teenage Head will continue their tour, including a stop in Winnipeg next week, after the death of guitarist Gord Lewis.
-
Run, Laal, run: Aamir Khan stars in Indian 'Forrest Gump'
Indian actor Aamir Khan enjoyed 'Forrest Gump' so much that he's starring in a Hindi remake.
Business
-
Wall Street rallies after another sign of cooling inflation
Wall Street is rallying again Thursday after another encouraging dose of data showed inflation cooled last month.
-
Mint to unveil coin commemorating Canadian jazz legend Oscar Peterson
The Royal Canadian Mint is launching a special coin celebrating late music legend Oscar Peterson.
-
Metro faces ongoing worker shortage, higher overtime pay to keep grocery stores open
Workers at Metro Inc. are putting in overtime to keep stores open as the company grapples with an ongoing labour crunch, the Montreal-based grocery and drugstore retailer said Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
U.S. President Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation with members of his family.
-
Missing mascot found: Team New Brunswick's gnome arrives at the Canada Games
The unofficial mascot of Team New Brunswick -- who had been reported missing -- has finally arrived at the Canada Summer Games in Ontario's Niagara region.
-
Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas.
Sports
-
Toronto Maple Leafs great Borje Salming diagnosed with ALS
Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Borje Salming announced on Wednesday he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
-
Oilers mourn death of 'dear friend' Ben Stelter after battle with brain cancer
The Edmonton Oilers say they are mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with cancer whom the team rallied around during their run to the Western Conference final.
-
'Thank you. I love all of you': Serena Williams plays final match in Canada
Serena Williams exited the National Bank Open on Wednesday night with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic.
Autos
-
Gas prices dip just below US$4 for the first time in 5 months
Gasoline prices in the U.S. dipped to just under the US$4 mark for the first time in more than five months -- good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.
-
Bolivia's 'Death Road' once haunted drivers. Now it's a wildlife haven
Bolivia's decision to open an alternate route to its historic 'Death Road' - a serpentine dirt path across the towering Andes hills known for its deadly cliffs - has led to a resurgence of wildlife in the area, according to an environmental group.
-
Some gas stations run out as prices drop across B.C.
Drivers were so eager to fill up before gas prices rise again that some stations across British Columbia ran out.