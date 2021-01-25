MEXICO CITY -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was working from isolation on Monday, a day after announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19, his interior secretary said.

The president was absent for the first time in his two years in office from his daily news conference.

Having shaped an administration so reliant on himself for everything from setting priorities to making public statements, Lopez Obrador's absence felt all the greater. It comes as his country registers its highest levels of infections and deaths to date.

Lopez Obrador spoke by phone Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his spokesman, Jesus Ramirez, said afterward on Twitter that Mexico would receive 24 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, though it has not yet been approved for use in the country.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, who is also isolating and awaiting test results, said via Twitter that Lopez Obrador had appeared "with resolute spirit, working and looking good."

Lopez Obrador, who has been criticized for his handling of Mexico's pandemic and for not setting an example of prevention in public, announced the diagnosis Sunday on his official Twitter account, saying, "The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment."

Jose Luis Alomia Zegarra, Mexico's director of epidemiology, said the 67-year-old Lopez Obrador had a "light" case of COVID-19 and was "isolating at home."

On Monday, Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero said the president had designated her to hold the daily briefings until his return. She said Lopez Obrador was well and strong.

"He is carrying out his functions as president of the republic. He will continue keeping an eye on public affairs," she said. Sanchez Cordero, who spoke without wearing a mask, said she was awaiting test results of her own.

Despite his age and high blood pressure, Lopez Obrador has not received a vaccine shot, though Mexico has received batches of Pfizer-BioNTech doses. He has said that health workers would be the first to get them. Under the government plan, people over 60 will start being vaccinated in February.

Lopez Obrador has rarely been seen wearing a mask and continued to keep up a busy travel schedule, taking commercial flights.

He spent the weekend in San Luis Potosi and Nuevo Leon states, where he was photographed without a mask.

He has also resisted locking down the economy, noting the devastating effect it would have on so many Mexicans who live day to day, despite that the country has registered nearly 150,000 COVID-19 deaths and more than 1.7 million infections. A new wave of infections has pushed the health system of the country's capital city close to saturation.

Early in the pandemic, asked how he was protecting Mexico, Lopez Obrador took two religious amulets from his wallet and proudly showed them off.

"The protective shield is the `Get thee behind me, Satan,"' Lopez Obrador said, reading off the inscription on the amulet, "Stop, enemy, for the Heart of Jesus is with me.

In November, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, urged Mexico's leaders be serious about the coronavirus and set examples for its citizens, saying that "Mexico is in bad shape" with the pandemic.

He didn't name Lopez Obrador, but said: "We would like to ask Mexico to be very serious."

"We have said it in general; wearing a mask is important, hygiene is important and physical distancing is important and we expect leaders to be examples," he added.

On Monday, the WHO chief said via Twitter: "I am sorry to hear that you have tested positive for .COVID19, President Γåòlopezobrador-- . I wish you swift recovery. Stay strong!"

At the start of the pandemic Lopez Obrador was criticized for still leaning into crowds and giving hugs. The eternal campaigner, Lopez Obrador's style of politics has always been very hands-on and personal. As the pandemic grew he began limiting attendance to his events and maintaining his distance from supporters.

But on Friday, Lopez Obrador posted a photo of him, Ebrard, a translator and former chief of staff Alfonso Romo gathered around a table for a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden. None was wearing a mask.

Along a Mexico City boulevard Monday, Gabriel Osorio, wearing a mask and protective glasses with his suit and tie, said it was a risky situation.

"We hope that he recovers and returns soon," Osorio said. "Also, I didn't think that he took the correct measures to take care of himself."

Mexico City street vendor Eduardo Sanchez wished the president good luck. "We're all exposed to that," he said through his mask. "Everyone, old or young, has to take care of themselves."

Other Latin American leaders who have tested positive for the coronavirus include Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, Guatemala's Alejandro Giammattei, Honduras' Juan Orlando Hernandez and Bolivia's then-interim President Jeanine Anez. All have recovered.

----

AP videojournalist Lissette Romero in Mexico City and writers Mark Stevenson in Mexico City and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report