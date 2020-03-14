GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM -- The men's curling world championship in Glasgow, Scotland, was cancelled this morning.

The World Curling Federation confirmed the decision in accordance with the Scottish government's protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Brad Gushue's rink from Newfoundland and Labrador was going to represent Canada at the world championship March 28 to April 5 after winning the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier earlier this month.

All ticket holders for the men's world championship will receive a full refund.

The World Curling Federation is considering how this will impact the Olympic qualifications for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The women's world curling championship in Prince George, B.C., was officially cancelled on Thursday.