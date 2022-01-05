Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned a maskless party aboard a flight from Montreal to Cancun, calling it a “slap in the face” to Canadians who have followed the rules since the start of the pandemic.

Trudeau said Wednesday he was “extremely frustrated” watching the now-deleted social media videos of travellers drinking, vaping, and partying on the Sunwing Airlines plane, and reiterated that there will be a full investigation into the event.

Sunwing Airlines has since cancelled the return flight for the group of Quebec passengers.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.