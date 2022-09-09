Long COVID's link to suicide: scientists warn of hidden crisis

A COVID-19 survivor who spent months on a respirator and an ECMO machine uses a device to monitor his blood oxygen level Friday, June 10, 2022, in Carthage, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A COVID-19 survivor who spent months on a respirator and an ECMO machine uses a device to monitor his blood oxygen level Friday, June 10, 2022, in Carthage, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

How U.S. states are doing

How do Canadian provinces and territories compare to American states?

How U.S. States are doing

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

  • Who gets the Queen's remaining corgis?

    The Queen was a known animal lover, with a long tradition of breeding horses and dogs. It is unclear what will happen to her remaining four dogs, though it is assumed they will pass on to her successor, King Charles.

    Participants take part in the first ever Corgi Derby to mark 70 years of The Queen's reign, at Musselburgh Racecourse, in Musselburgh, Scotland, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

  • Here they are: Obamas unveil their White House portraits

    Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of official portraits with a modern vibe: him standing expressionless against a white background and her seated on a sofa in the Red Room wearing a formal light blue dress.

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social