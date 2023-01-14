Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
When Julie Wright joined her family for breakfast on Christmas morning, her meal looked identical to what she ate exactly one year ago. The only difference now was that she couldn’t taste her food.
“I can tell the odd time [whether] something is supposed to be sweet, sour, salty, spicy, but cannot tell you what I'm tasting,” she wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca last week. “Some things just have zero taste at all … imagine not tasting ice cream anymore, [or] that first sip of morning coffee?”
The 40-year-old mother from Newcastle, Ont., began to lose her sense of taste a few months after contracting COVID-19 in December 2021. At that point, Wright had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, she said.
After speaking with her doctor, she was diagnosed with long COVID and eventually referred to a clinic in Toronto. Wright is one of dozens of Canadians who reached out to CTVNews.ca to describe their symptoms while suffering from long COVID. The emailed responses have not all been independently verified.
Also known as the post COVID-19 condition, the World Health Organization (WHO) defines long COVID as the “continuation or development of new symptoms three months after the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection.” Symptoms must persist for at least two months and cannot be attributed to other causes.
More than 200 symptoms have been associated with long COVID, and not everyone who develops the condition will experience the same symptoms. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), common symptoms include fatigue, memory problems and shortness of breath, although the loss of taste and smell have also been reported among those with long COVID, said Dr. Kieran Quinn, a clinician scientist at the University of Toronto and Sinai Health System.
There are several working theories on how long COVID affects the body, Quinn said, one of which points to unregulated inflammation that may take place following a COVID-19 infection. This can cause damage to cells in different parts of the body, such as organs.
“If you get damage in your brain and your memory centres, then you might have memory problems that might be described as brain fog, for example,” Quinn told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Wednesday.
It’s also possible for this inflammation to damage nerves that are associated with a person’s ability to taste and smell. Research on how COVID-19 affects a person’s ability to taste is still limited. According to one study published in July 2022, impaired taste may be the result of SARS-CoV-2 binding to receptors in the salivary glands or mucosal cells in the mouth, which could lead to inflammation and less taste bud sensitivity.
Inflammation can also harm the nerves that transmit information from the nose to the brain. A recent study conducted by scientists in the United States discovered that those suffering from a persistent loss of smell after contracting COVID-19 experienced inflammation in the tissue in the nose, where smell nerve cells are located.
As a result, some may be left without the ability to smell anything, a condition called anosmia. Others may experience parosmia, a distorted sense of smell that can make otherwise normal odours smell unpleasant. The scents are often described as smelling burned, rotten or chemical. The condition may also affect a person’s ability to eat certain foods by triggering nausea.
There is no known medication or treatment to specifically address a loss of smell or taste induced by COVID-19, Quinn said, although data from researchers in California shows patients may soon see some relief.
LOSS OF TASTE OR SMELL LASTS MONTHS FOR SOME
Sylvie Hanes developed parosmia after contracting COVID-19 for the second time in April 2022. By then, Hanes said she had received four doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
“[My doctor] said there's really nothing you can do about it except to wait until your body reacts the right way,” Hanes told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Wednesday.
Sylvie Hanes appears in this photo.
The 62-year-old from Ottawa said the smell of meats such as beef and pork while cooking would give her instant nausea, preventing her from eating these foods.
“It’s been eight months without beef, pork [or] sausage,” she said. “Anything that has meat smell, I have to stay away from … just thinking about it makes me sick.”
As a result, she would avoid going to restaurants or friends’ houses where meat was being served. She also avoids purchasing certain meat products while grocery shopping, she said. While the nausea she experiences isn’t as violent as it was a few months ago, Hanes said it still exists today. However, the nausea does not apply to other foods and her sense of taste is not impaired, she said.
Changes in a person’s sense of taste and smell are common among those with COVID-19, with an average of 40 to 50 per cent of patients reporting these symptoms around the world.
Data shows most people will eventually recover. According to one analysis involving 267 adult patients who lost their sense of taste and/or smell after a COVID-19 infection, most people either completely or partially recovered about two years after their infection. However, 7.5 per cent had still not regained their ability to taste and/or smell two years after contracting COVID-19.
COVID-19 A ‘WHOLE-BODY DISEASE’: EXPERT
Yet another symptom experienced by some long COVID patients is tinnitus, characterized by a ringing sound or other noise in the ear. Inflammation of the nerves in the inner ear that connect to auditory centres in the brain can result in a noise not caused by an external sound.
“That ringing is simply a sign that the nerve is not working properly,” Quinn said.
In observing these impacts on basic human senses, there appears to be a connection between COVID-19 and the nervous system, Quinn said. While SARS-CoV-2 primarily infects the lungs, the ACE-2 receptor used by the virus to enter cells can appear in multiple tissues and organ systems, he said.
“That’s why we think that long COVID is a systemic illness, it’s not just an illness of the lungs,” said Quinn. “It’s definitely a whole-body disease.”
Nicole Rogers caught COVID-19 in March 2020. Despite having a mild infection, she said she later developed long COVID, experiencing symptoms such as extreme fatigue and tinnitus. In August 2020, she went to a hearing clinic and was eventually fitted with a hearing aid.
In this photo, Nicole Rogers appears with her husband and two children.
“They said I have mild hearing loss [in] my left ear,” she told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “It cuts the tinnitus by about half and makes it tolerable.”
While the condition is “inconvenient,” it’s not as debilitating as the chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) and cognitive issues she has since developed, said the 50-year-old from Langley, B.C. Rogers said she is currently on permanent disability leave after a 23-year career as a teacher.
“I was extremely active, never sat down, and now I’m shopping for a wheelchair,” she said. “Most days I can’t leave my house, I’m so dizzy … I can’t even stand in the shower anymore.”
In November 2020, Rogers was admitted to a long COVID clinic in Vancouver but has since been discharged. She has one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and has been taking low-dose naltrexone to manage her CFS, she said.
“It’s an invisible illness,” she said.
‘NOBODY SEEMS TO KNOW THE ANSWERS’
Based on data released by Statistics Canada in October, about 15 per cent of Canadian adults who had COVID-19 said they still experienced symptoms at least three months after their infection. Despite this, there is currently no way of clearly diagnosing or treating long COVID, according to the PHAC.
The wide range of symptoms associated with long COVID can make diagnosing the condition “a major challenge” for health-care providers and patients, Quinn said. Symptoms are often not exclusive to long COVID, but associated with other conditions, too. This can lead to some variation in terms of how physicians determine whether someone has long COVID, he said.
“Information gaps are a huge problem for us … nobody truly knows what causes long COVID,” Quinn said. “As health-care practitioners, we have to make the best decisions that we can for our patients operating on imperfect evidence.”
In the meantime, treatment continues to focus on helping patients manage symptoms, Quinn said.
After being admitted to the long COVID clinic in June 2022, Wright worked with various specialists, including a speech therapist and dietician, to manage her symptoms, which also included memory loss, difficulty concentrating and extreme fatigue. Along with long COVID, Wright has a heart defect known as bicuspid aortic valve and takes medication to manage her cholesterol.
By the end of September, she was discharged despite continuing to experience symptoms, she said.
“Nobody seems to know the answers,” she told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “It’s heartbreaking.”
In this photo, Julie Wright appears with her dog.
The lack of information that continues to surround the condition is the hardest part of living with long COVID, Wright said.
“You just want to know it’s going to end or it’s going to get better,” she said. “That’s what scares me the most. I can handle the not having taste, I can handle the not having smell … It’s the not knowing that really drives me crazy.”
However, online communities supporting those with long COVID are a useful resource, said Wright, Hanes and Rogers.
Facebook groups for those with specific conditions such as parosmia, or long COVID in general, have helped all three women cope with their symptoms, they said.
The COVID Long-Haulers Support Group Canada was founded in 2020 by Susie Goulding, and currently has more than 18,000 members. The group allows Canadians with long COVID to connect with others who also have the condition, in order to better understand it and spread awareness, she said.
“A lot of people don’t get the support that they need from their families, friends and the medical community, and it’s like an ostracization,” she told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Thursday. “We’re a lifeline of support for people.”
The group allows members to share their advice and acts as a reminder that anyone living with long COVID is not alone, said Goulding, who has the post COVID-19 condition herself. The group also connects those who have lived experience with long-COVID researchers for ongoing studies.
“The more that we collaborate and have our voices heard, that’s what’s important to create meaningful research,” she said.
With files from CTVNews.ca writer Alexandra Mae Jones, CNN
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
Home prices are falling, but likely won't fall much further thanks to housing shortage: CMHC deputy chief economist
The price of housing in Canada likely won't drop much further due to the country's ongoing shortage of new homes, even as rising interest rates curb some demand, the deputy chief economist for the CMHC says.
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
'We're still on the bunny slopes': As 2023 kicks off, is Canada's climate change plan aggressive enough?
Last year, we received a dire warning from climate scientists that the world needs to make more decisive changes in order to avoid catastrophic climate change impacts – but as 2023 gets off the ground, is Canada doing everything it can to secure our future?
U.K. to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting the Ukrainian capital and other cities.
Iran hangs former defence minister official over spy claim
Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.
Egypt says new ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor dates back to Pharaohs
Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.
A rare green comet will soon approach Earth for first time in 50,000 years
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
Canada
-
Ontario could be short 8,500 early childhood educators, government officials estimate
Ontario could be short 8,500 registered early childhood educators as the province adds tens of thousands more child-care spaces under the national $10-a-day program, the government estimates.
-
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
-
'Gift for all': Nunavut TV channel looks be in the homes of every Canadian
In 2021, Tulugarjuk's Nunavut Independent Television Network launched Uvagut TV became Canada's first national Indigenous-language television channel. The network is applying to the federal broadcast regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, to be a mandatory part of the coverage in basic TV packages.
-
Risk of flooding, avalanches high in B.C. as rain falls, temperatures rise
Flood watches are up for several regions of Vancouver Island and the inner south coast as another day of heavy rain, combined with snowmelt and a leap in freezing levels, could push some southwestern British Columbia waterways over their banks.
-
Canada is over the peak of flu season: FluWatch report
Canada's flu season is officially winding down, according to the first national FluWatch report of 2023, which was released Friday.
-
As possible recession looms, advocate warn domestic violence could increase
As a potential recession mixed with the after-effects of the pandemic loom over Canadians, advocates working to end gender-based violence say these economic crises will only exacerbate domestic abuse for vulnerable people, particularly women.
World
-
Iran hangs former defence minister official over spy claim
Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.
-
U.K. to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting the Ukrainian capital and other cities.
-
Top Brazil court greenlights probe of former president Bolsonaro for riot
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday authorized including former president Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation of who incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation's capital, as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account.
-
Ukrainian doctors remove unexploded grenade from injured soldier's chest
An injured Ukrainian soldier had an unexploded grenade successfully removed from his chest earlier this week, according to the country's military doctors.
-
Keenan Anderson, cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder, dies from cardiac arrest after being tased by Los Angeles police
Keenan Anderson, 31, and cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died from cardiac arrest last week after he was repeatedly tased by police, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, marking the third officer-involved death in the city this year.
-
Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe
Japanese prosecutors formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder, sending him to stand trial, a court said Friday.
Politics
-
Premiers demand 'immediate action' on bail reform after killing of OPP officer
Canada's premiers are unanimously urging Ottawa to take 'immediate action' to strengthen the country's bail system. The premiers from all 13 provinces and territories signed a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, dated Friday, that says the time for action is now. The letter comes amid growing calls for reform after the late December killing of 28-year-old Const. Greg Pierzchala.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?
Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.
-
Penalties for public servants who won't go back to office to be handled individually
The federal government says repercussions for public servants who refuse to return to in-person work will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
Health
-
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
-
Family of N.S. woman who died after leaving ER hears from hundreds about their own experiences
Doctor Margaret Fraser has worked in the emergency department at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S., for 12 years. News of a patient's death after leaving the facility has the physician pleading for more staff.
-
Pediatric hospitalizations caused by cannabis poisoning doubled in provinces that legalized edibles: study
A new study tracking hospitalizations for poisonings in children aged nine and under suggests the rate of pediatric hospitalizations caused by cannabis more than doubled in provinces that permitted the sale of cannabis edibles.
Sci-Tech
-
Egypt says new ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor dates back to Pharaohs
Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.
-
A rare green comet will soon approach Earth for first time in 50,000 years
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
-
Cyberattacks are happening more frequently, experts explain why
A wave of high-profile cyberattacks has recently hit hospitals, businesses and organizations in Ontario, including the LCBO this week and Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children and Scouts Canada in December.
Entertainment
-
'Gift for all': Nunavut TV channel looks be in the homes of every Canadian
In 2021, Tulugarjuk's Nunavut Independent Television Network launched Uvagut TV became Canada's first national Indigenous-language television channel. The network is applying to the federal broadcast regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, to be a mandatory part of the coverage in basic TV packages.
-
Prince Harry's 'Spare' sets Guinness World Record for fastest selling non-fiction book ever
Prince Harry can add another Guinness World Record to his accolades after his book was declared the fastest selling non-fiction book ever.
-
Frankie Muniz, best known as 'Malcolm,' reboots racing career
There might be a reboot on the horizon for actor Frankie Muniz, one aptly titled "Malcolm in the Middle of a Pileup."
Business
-
House of Commons committee plans to take another look at updated Rogers-Shaw deal
The House of Commons industry and technology committee is planning to initiate another study of the proposed Rogers-Shaw merger.
-
Bank economists see mild recession likely ahead despite surprising resilience
Canadian households and the overall economy have proven surprisingly resilient in the face of rising interest rates, said senior economists from the big banks, which could complicate the fight against inflation.
-
Home prices are falling, but likely won't fall much further thanks to housing shortage: CMHC deputy chief economist
The price of housing in Canada likely won't drop much further due to the country's ongoing shortage of new homes, even as rising interest rates curb some demand, the deputy chief economist for the CMHC says.
Lifestyle
-
Guinness world record for most marathons in a year could be won by Ontario man
An Ontario native has set out on a journey to break the Guinness world record for most marathons ran by a male in a year.
-
Halifax artist puts modern twist on centuries-old rug hooking craft
A Halifax fibre artist is putting her own modern twist on the centuries-old craft of rug hooking.
-
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot -- and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th -- when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize.
Sports
-
Road to Australian Open: Canadian Katherine Sebov's lengthy struggles to pave the way
It's been a long, solitary road for Katherine Sebov of Woodbridge, Ont., who on Friday qualified for the Australian Open. She came in at a career-high No. 191 in the WTA Tour rankings, qualified for the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career after defeating No. 21 seed Simona Waltert of Switzerland 6-4, 6-3 in the final round of qualifying.
-
Matheson says support growing for proposed Canadian women's soccer league
Diana Matheson's to-do list keeps growing. But so does support for her planned Canadian women's professional soccer league.
-
Schizas leads after women's short program at Canadian figure skating championship
Madeline Schizas is the leader after the women's singles short program at the Canadian figure skating championships.
Autos
-
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
With its sales slowing and its stock price tumbling, Tesla Inc. slashed prices dramatically Friday on several versions of its electric vehicles, making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest.
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.