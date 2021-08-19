COPENHAGEN, DENMARK -- Thousands of people took to the streets of Latvia's capital of Riga late Wednesday to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

The Baltic News Service, the region's main news agency, said the number of people exceeded the maximum allowed for public protests, people did not observe distance, and many didn't wear face masks.

Up to 3,500 people participated, BNS reported, quoting police.

On Thursday, police said it was investigating after a few minor incidents were reported, including a smashed police car window and firecrackers being used.

The protest ended around midnight.