Journal series calls for inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response, highlighting shortfalls
A new series published in the BMJ medical journal is calling for an independent inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response.
Experts from 13 organizations across Canada, including doctors, nurses, researchers, law and humanitarian specialists, along with Jocalyn Clark, a Canadian who is the BMJ's international editor, wrote the seven articles published late Monday.
"We see this as the next step in the pandemic," said Dr. Sharon Straus, physician-in-chief at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto and one of the senior authors of the "Accountability for Canada's COVID-19 Response" series.
"This is the start of preparing for the next emergency," she said.
The articles identify shortfalls in Canada's COVID-19 response, including difficulty reaching vulnerable and marginalized populations who were most at risk, the catastrophic deaths in long-term care homes and inconsistent public health messages across provinces and territories.
The articles also acknowledge successes in Canada's pandemic response, including a vaccination rate of more than 80 per cent.
"An evaluation two years into the pandemic said the country had lower COVID case and death burdens and higher vaccination coverage than most other G10 countries," the authors said in a BMJ editorial summarizing their findings.
"But this overall impression of adequacy masks important inequalities by region, setting and demography."
A series of articles previously published in the BMJ about the U.K.'s COVID-19 response helped to inform an inquiry in that country, Straus said, so the authors are hoping the same will happen in Canada.
ESSENTIAL WORKERS AND MARGINALIZED COMMUNITIES
It's important to look closely at who bore "the burden of the pandemic," Straus said.
Those people included essential workers making low wages and living in disadvantaged neighbourhoods, she said.
One of the learnings Straus hopes will emerge from an inquiry into the COVID-19 response is how critical it is to "build relationships with the communities who are most likely to be involved in these health inequities before the next health emergency."
Those relationships can help ensure marginalized communities are included in research and that their needs are prioritized in public health outreach, she said.
LONG-TERM CARE FAILURES
An inquiry is needed to ensure "accountability for losses," including 53,000 deaths in Canada -- many of those in long-term care, the authors said.
"A particular disgrace is Canada being at the top of wealthy nations for COVID-related deaths in care homes for older people, despite more than 100 reports foreshadowing a nursing home crisis," they wrote.
Those reports identified issues such as chronic underfunding in long-term care and a lack of sufficient support for staff, Straus said.
Some provincial governments are already walking back some of the measures they put in place to strengthen long-term care, she said, including sick benefits for staff. Straus also noted it's important to ensure long-term care homes don't use the four-bed rooms where COVID-19 and other illnesses can easily spread.
"We have a responsibility to those individuals who died to make sure that we do better by them ... so that it doesn't happen again. We don't want to risk the lives of more older adults and those who care for them," Straus said.
REGIONAL DISPARITIES AND STAFFING SHORTAGES
A national inquiry should also include recommendations for "reforming Canada's healthcare and public health systems, which were struggling pre-pandemic and are currently on life support," the authors wrote.
COVID-19 resulted in "an exodus of exhausted and distressed healthcare workers," they wrote, noting that Canada has a "critical workforce shortage that is ongoing."
Canada's decentralized health-care system, with provinces and territories responsible for their own public health responses, contributed to inconsistent COVID-19 messaging and directives across the country, the BMJ articles said.
The Public Health Agency of Canada develops "national clinical and public health guidelines," but it "lacks the powers to direct provincial and territorial health agencies or other bodies with similar mandates to implement its recommendations," they said.
"Each province and territory devised its own interventions and timelines for protective measures such as school closures, border controls and closures, prohibition of gatherings, and masking requirements, leading to substantial variation in policy and practice across the country, widely varying hospital admission rates, and public confusion."
A key lesson from that, Straus said, is the need to be "explicit and transparent" about why there are different approaches in different regions.
Not being transparent about why public health decisions are made lead to "mistrust," she said.
Examining what went well and what went wrong in Canada's COVID-19 response through an independent inquiry is "essential," the authors wrote.
"Failing to look at the past will ensure an unchanged future.
Undoubtedly, lessons can be drawn to inform new health investments and preparedness, and much learning comes from decisions and actions that failed or faltered," they wrote.
When asked to respond to the call for a national inquiry and the issues raised by the BMJ series, Guillaume Bertrand, press secretary for federal health minister Jean-Yves Duclos, said in an email that they are "committed to a review of the response to COVID-19 in order to take stock of lessons learned and to better inform preparations and responses to future health emergencies."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
Nova Scotia flood: Body of Windsor man, 52, recovered, human remains found
First responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old Windsor man, along with remains of a second person swept away during extreme flooding.
Canadian housing agency staff received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022
Staff at Canada's national housing agency received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022 according to documents released through access to information requests.
5 people taken to hospital with minor injuries after light rail train in Toronto separates, derails
Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a derailment involving a train on the Line 3 Scarborough RT on Monday night.
Freeland says feds' ability to spend 'not infinite' as Toronto requests more money
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the province of Ontario should be contributing more to the City of Toronto, amid requests from Canada's largest municipality for more money to help address its budgetary shortfall.
These 8 habits could add up to 24 years to your life, study says
Adding eight healthy lifestyle choices to your life at age 40 can extend a life by up to 24 years, according to a new unpublished study analyzing data on U.S.veterans.
Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as soon as Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making preparations to shuffle his cabinet, with the rejig of his front bench set to happen as early as Wednesday, senior government sources confirm to CTV News.
Journal series calls for inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response, highlighting shortfalls
A new series published in the BMJ medical journal is calling for an independent inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response.
'Highly resistant' gonorrhea on the rise in Canada, other countries: World Health Organization
Several countries, including Canada, are seeing a spike in cases of gonorrhea that are 'highly resistant' to existing treatments, according to the World Health Organization’s most recent guidance for testing for and diagnosing sexually transmitted infections.
Canada
-
Nova Scotia flood: Body of Windsor man, 52, recovered, human remains found
First responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old Windsor man, along with remains of a second person swept away during extreme flooding.
-
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
-
Manitoba First Nation to begin search for potential unmarked graves
Members of a western Manitoba First Nation were to gather this morning to start a critical month-long search in a good way.
-
5 people taken to hospital with minor injuries after light rail train in Toronto separates, derails
Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a derailment involving a train on the Line 3 Scarborough RT on Monday night.
-
Car crashes inside Ontario elementary school
New video has surfaced showing the extensive damage caused by a vehicle that crashed through a brick wall at an elementary school in Ontario on Monday morning and ended up inside the building’s library.
-
'We take pride in what we accomplished': Canadian veterans remember the Korean War
Canada lost 516 soldiers in the Korean War, making it the third deadliest conflict fought by the country. The 70th anniversary of the armistice in that conflict is on July 27.
World
-
Israeli parliament approves key part of judicial overhaul that has exposed deep fissures in society
Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to curb the powers of the country's justice system despite massive protests that exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society and accused the government of pushing the country toward authoritarian rule.
-
New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires
A weeklong wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defences Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fuelled by strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry.
-
Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park
Wildlife workers searching for a grizzly bear that killed a 48-year-old woman along a forest trail near Yellowstone National Park put out bear traps for a third night on Monday in hopes of catching the bruin.
-
Oklahoma Senate overrides GOP governor's vetoes on Native American compacts
The Republican-controlled Oklahoma Senate met in a special session Monday and overrode GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt's vetoes of two bills to extend existing agreements with Native American tribes for another year.
-
9 people killed in a plane crash in eastern Sudan as the war reaches the 100-day mark
A civilian plane crashed after taking off from an airport in eastern Sudan, killing nine people, including four military personnel who were aboard the aircraft, the military said, as the conflict in the northeastern African country reached the 100-day mark on Monday with no sign of abating.
-
Mali's army and suspected Russia-linked mercenaries committed 'new atrocities,' rights group says
Mali's army together with suspected Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries have committed summary executions, lootings, forced disappearances and other abuses, said a leading human rights group Monday.
Politics
-
Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as soon as Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making preparations to shuffle his cabinet, with the rejig of his front bench set to happen as early as Wednesday, senior government sources confirm to CTV News.
-
Liberal minister Carolyn Bennett announces she will not stand for re-election
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett has announced that she will not stand for re-election as a member of Parliament.
-
Freeland says feds' ability to spend 'not infinite' as Toronto requests more money
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the province of Ontario should be contributing more to the City of Toronto, amid requests from Canada's largest municipality for more money to help address its budgetary shortfall.
Health
-
Journal series calls for inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response, highlighting shortfalls
A new series published in the BMJ medical journal is calling for an independent inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response.
-
These 8 habits could add up to 24 years to your life, study says
Adding eight healthy lifestyle choices to your life at age 40 can extend a life by up to 24 years, according to a new unpublished study analyzing data on U.S.veterans.
-
A new study finds a strong link between depression and dementia
A diagnosis of depression in adulthood could more than double your risk of developing dementia in older age, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
AI investment is booming. How much is hype?
In recent months, there has been feverish excitement surrounding the potential of 'generative' artificial intelligence to produce whopping returns for investors. But some in the industry are worried the funding frenzy is turning into a bubble.
-
Scientists pinpoint when Greenland was last green, adding 5 feet to sea levels from melting ice
A new study has uncovered evidence that most of Greenland melted only about 400,000 years ago, suggesting the country may be more sensitive to climate change than previously thought.
-
This small lake in Canada could hold markers of the next geological era. Here's what's at the bottom
A small lake in southern Ontario has caught the eyes of scientists due to the history of the soil found at its bottom.
Entertainment
-
'Barbenheimer' breaks summer box-office records at Cineplex on opening weekend
Cineplex says the opening weekend for 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' raked in the company's highest summer box office weekend of all time.
-
Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' rockets to No. 2 on charts after music video controversy
Jason Aldean 's "Try That in a Small Town" is experiencing exponential growth following controversy over its music video.
-
Moviegoers have spotted a blooper in 'Oppenheimer'
Some moviegoers have noticed a mistake in a scene in Christopher Nolan’s latest film, “Oppenheimer."
Business
-
Canadian market participants see rates staying at 5 per cent in 2023: BoC survey
The Bank of Canada will not raise rates again and will start cutting a little later than previously anticipated, according to a survey of market participants released by the central bank on Monday.
-
'Crickets since the strike': How the Hollywood strike is impacting Canadian theatres
Jeff Knoll, CEO and Executive Producer of Film.ca Cinemas Inc., says he's concerned about the Hollywood strike and shares how his independent movie theatre could respond to a slowdown of films.
-
FTX's Bankman-Fried denies witness tampering, accepts gag order
Lawyers for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried rejected prosecutors' claims that his discussions with a New York Times reporter amounted to witness tampering but agreed to accept a gag order, they said in a letter to the judge in the criminal fraud case.
Lifestyle
-
Beachgoers beware, this controversial piece of swimwear is back in style
After decades of banishment from mainstream wardrobes, one of fashion’s most divisive garments — the men’s swimming brief — is making a tentative return across the globe.
-
Zillennials: The newest micro-generation has a name
The term millennial refers to anyone born between 1981 and 1996, and Gen Z refers to anyone born from 1997 through 2012, according to the Pew Research Center. Along the blurry edge at the cusp of the two generations, between Gen Y and Z, is where zillennials live.
-
Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest
On his 68th birthday, a white-bearded Wisconsin man won the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West's annual Hemingway Days celebration that ends Sunday.
Sports
-
Canadian men's relay team to receive Olympic silver medals at reallocation ceremony
The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will finally receive its silver medals.
-
What are the Women's World Cup armbands and why were they created?
As Ali Riley and her New Zealand team claimed a surprise victory over Norway in the opening match of the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Thursday, the Football Ferns captain could be seen sporting a white and blue armband emblazoned with the words “Unite for Inclusion.”
-
Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins silver in 100m butterfly at worlds
Canadian swimmer Maggie Mac Neil claimed silver in the women's 100-metre butterfly at the World Aquatics Championships on Monday.
Autos
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.
-
F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032
Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.