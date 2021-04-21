Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it was establishing a vaccine supply network in which ten manufacturing sites would be involved in the production of its COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to its plant in Leiden, the Netherlands.

The statement comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration flagged problems, including peeling paint and loose debris, during inspections at a U.S. plant in Baltimore that makes the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine and asked for remediation of the issues.

