J&J developing several next-generation COVID-19 vaccines, says CEO
Johnson and Johnson Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky, accompanied by President Joe Biden, speaks at an event in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Share:
Johnson & Johnson is developing several next generation COVID-19 vaccines against the emerging variants of the coronavirus, Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky said on Thursday.
The drugmaker, which won the U.S. emergency use authorization of a one-shot vaccine last month, had previously said it was developing a second-generation vaccine that would target the variant first identified in South Africa. J&J is also working on a two-dose version of its vaccine.
"We could be in a situation where you could either need a booster to maintain the durability (of protection against the virus) or you might need to have a next derivative of the current vaccine to address these variants as they develop," Gorsky said at a webinar by the Economic Club of New York.
Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber.