It's the thought that counts: Study finds self-reflection can lead to reduced COVID-19 risk for the public
A recent study found people who take a moment to consider how their actions can contribute to the further spread of COVID-19 instead of acting impulsively would almost always take into consideration the well-being of the public.
A study conducted by the University of Colorado has found that when people reflected on what consequences could stem from their actions in the height of the pandemic, they almost always cared about the public's well-being and considered what risks they could be exposing others to.
Researchers questioned nearly 13,000 people from the U.S., U.K., Austria, Singapore, Israel, Italy and Sweden. In August of 2020, the participants were asked about three hypothetical scenarios and what they valued more in those situations; the health of others or the need for social gatherings?
One of the scenarios asked what they would do if they were the owner of a small restaurant and were considering reducing capacity limits to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The second scenario asked what they would do if they planned a party with 50 friends after months of isolation but were cautioned by health officials to avoid social gatherings over a surge in infections. Lastly, they were asked if they would consider cancelling a planned Thanksgiving celebration with 30 people, including older adults and children.
Half of the participants were asked to practice structured reflection, an exercise that would have them ask themselves how their values and morals lined up with their decisions. In the scenario about the party amid a surge in infections, 72 per cent of the participants in the structured reflection group said they would not attend, in comparison to the participants who didn't self-reflect where 67 per cent said they wouldn't attend.
When it came to the hypothetical Thanksgiving celebration, 65 per cent of respondents that self-reflected said they would cancel the party, while 60 per cent of those in the other group said they would also cancel their plans.
"Our study and others suggest it is a universal human tendency that people believe they should care about how their behaviour affects other people," Leaf Van Boven, the study’s lead author, said in a news release.
The researchers say while people can often be selfish when making impulsive decisions, taking a moment to self-reflect and continuing this practice on a frequent basis can lead to achieving public health goals related to COVID-19, the flu and other respiratory illnesses.
HUMANIZING THE SEVERITY OF THE SITUATION
As much of the world learns to live with COVID-19 and begins loosening health restrictions, the need for self-reflection has come at a crossroads for many who have begun to let their guard down because they believe there is no longer a risk involved, according to one mental health expert.
Steve Joordens, a professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, says selfish thinking can be harmful, particularly now with Canada experiencing a flu epidemic and hospitals becoming overwhelmed with children struggling from respiratory illnesses.
Joordens says people aren't concerned about situations in which they aren't affected directly because they have no emotional ties to the issue. He says the emotional part of the human brain often trumps the rational side, which explains the different responses between someone who has had a loved one in the ICU with COVID-19, versus someone who doesn't know anyone personally infected.
"When a threat is only a rational threat, when it's only presented in numbers and digits, the emotional brain isn't always on board, it doesn't necessarily feel like same risk that is being told and I think that's where we see a lot of the more self-centered stuff happening," Joordens said in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca on Monday.
Joordens says without an emotional bond, people watching the news or reading public health updates won't be able to fully grasp the severity of the situation. He says this is why public service announcements that often take from personal stories can leave an impression on people who were otherwise careless about their own actions. Humanizing the issue is essential to getting people to care about a situation that may not affect them directly, he says.
"We need to be hearing from those humans who are being really negatively affected by this, whatever it may be, or in the current case, for example, if we think of hospitals that are full of children, we need to see those children, we need to hear the stories, we need to see the the fear and worry in the parents eyes to say 'this is real.'"
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Here's what minister Bill Blair said on the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair was the first federal politician to take the stand before the Public Order Emergency Commission this week, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. Here's some of the notable things Blair had to say during his testimony.
RCMP monitored hostility from anti-vaccine movement against Trudeau
The RCMP worried that after arriving in Ottawa, participants in the "Freedom Convoy" would try to pinpoint Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's location, documents suggest — just as demonstrators had tried to do during last year's election campaign.
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
Ottawa announces $250-million grant to help homeowners switch to heat pumps
Canadians will soon be able to apply to a $250-million grant program aimed at helping them stop heating their homes with oil and switch to electric heat pumps, the federal government announced Monday.
Invoking Emergencies Act was 'indeed required': Key moments from CSIS' convoy commission testimony
The final week of public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests kicked off on Monday with testimony from a panel of the highest-level security and intelligence officials in the country.
Unlicensed Vancouver daycare operator sentenced in tragic Baby Mac case
The operator of the unlicensed East Vancouver daycare where 16-month-old Macallan Saini died five years ago has been handed a 20-month jail sentence.
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Prince Rupert, B.C. mall shooting: RCMP
Mounties in Prince Rupert, B.C., say one person is dead and another has been critically injured in a shooting in the Ocean Centre Mall.
Canada
-
Unlicensed Vancouver daycare operator sentenced in tragic Baby Mac case
The operator of the unlicensed East Vancouver daycare where 16-month-old Macallan Saini died five years ago has been handed a 20-month jail sentence.
-
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
-
Driver found dead after semi plows into house west of Edmonton
Two people were home Sunday afternoon when a semi truck crashed into their house near the small Alberta town of Onoway.
-
Toddler found dead in Kelowna home, RCMP investigating
Mounties in Kelowna are investigating after a toddler was found dead at a home in the city Sunday.
-
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
-
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
World
-
Quake topples houses in Indonesia's Java; at least 162 dead
A powerful earthquake killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds on Indonesia's main island on Monday. Terrified residents fled into the street, some covered in blood and debris.
-
Colorado LGBTQ2S+ bar shooting suspect facing murder, hate crime charges
The man suspected of opening fire at a LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in Colorado Springs was being held on murder and hate crimes charges Monday, two days after the attack that killed five people and left 17 others with gunshot wounds.
-
Russia, blaming Ukraine, says Zaporizhzhia plant at risk of nuclear accident
Russia said on Monday that shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plantrisked unleashing a grave nuclear accident and repeated accusations, denied by Kyiv, that Ukrainian forces were to blame.
-
100M euros pledged to Moldova, hit hard by war in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron said more than 100 million euros (US$102 million) were raised at a donors conference Monday to help assist Europe's poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, an acute energy crisis, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighbouring Ukraine.
-
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought a pause in executions and ordered a 'top-to-bottom' review of the state's capital punishment system Monday after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection.
-
'Master of Silly Business' among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
Daniel Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man, is remembered as always trying to make people laugh. He is among 5 people killed and 25 others injured when a gunman entred Club Q in Colorado on Saturday and open fired.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Here's what minister Bill Blair said on the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair was the first federal politician to take the stand before the Public Order Emergency Commission this week, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. Here's some of the notable things Blair had to say during his testimony.
-
Invoking Emergencies Act was 'indeed required': Key moments from CSIS' convoy commission testimony
The final week of public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests kicked off on Monday with testimony from a panel of the highest-level security and intelligence officials in the country.
-
RCMP monitored hostility from anti-vaccine movement against Trudeau
The RCMP worried that after arriving in Ottawa, participants in the "Freedom Convoy" would try to pinpoint Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's location, documents suggest — just as demonstrators had tried to do during last year's election campaign.
Health
-
Snacking on almonds can help people reduce calorie intake: study
A new study from the University of South Australia found that eating 30 to 50 grams of almonds could regulate appetite, leading to less calories consumed each day.
-
Sperm counts may be declining globally, review finds, adding to debate over male fertility
Over the past 50 years, human sperm counts appear to have fallen by more than 50 per cent around the globe, according to an updated review of medical literature.
-
Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, Born on Oct. 31 of this year, originate from what may be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to the U.S. National Embryo Donation Center.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit
NASA's Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the back side and passing within128 kilometres on its way to a record-breaking lunar orbit.
-
Bright fireball lights up Ontario sky, may have dropped meteorites in Niagara: Western University
In a truly out of this world sight, a small asteroid hurdling towards Earth was tracked by scientists for three hours where its trajectory brought it over the skies of southern Ontario over the weekend, according to London, Ont.’s Western University.
-
Amid Musk Twitter chaos, athletes & celebs cope just like us
As fake accounts continue to pay for the 'verified' blue checkmark on Twitter, celebrities and athletes are coping with the chaos just like the rest of us.
Entertainment
-
Jay Leno released from the hospital after burn injuries
Jay Leno has been discharged from the hospital after sustaining burn injuries about nine days ago.
-
Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' actress, has died at age 47
Nicki Aycox, who played Meg Masters on the CW series "Supernatural," died last week, her family announced. She was 47.
-
Chris Hemsworth receives 'strong indication' of a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease while filming new show
Chris Hemsworth embarked on a personal and physically demanding journey for his new series 'Limitless' that ultimately led to a sobering discovery.
Business
-
Crude oil tumbles on report that OPEC plus could hike production
Crude oil prices slumped to a 10-month low Monday on a report that OPEC plus may hike output at its next meeting.
-
S&P/TSX composite down as oil prices drop and energy sector falls
Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy sector as the price of oil moved lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
-
Canadians can now buy government bonds to support Ukraine
The new $500-million Ukraine Sovereignty Bond program gives Canadians the chance to help the embattled nation provide essential services this winter.
Lifestyle
-
A collection of privately-owned Canadian masterpieces will soon be up for auction
Historical and famous paintings by Canadian artists are up for auction, including works by Paul Kane, Tom Thomson and Emily Carr.
-
Nestle's Nespresso to sell paper-based compostable coffee pods
Nestle's Nespresso coffee business is launching paper-based compostable capsules to attract customers put off by the Swiss packaged food giant's metal ones, which despite being recyclable often end up in landfill.
-
U.S. Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?
The company that makes Jack Daniel's is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey's signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Sports
-
Bombers' Collaros makes no excuses, credits Argonauts after Grey Cup loss
Quarterback Zach Collaros made no excuses after the Toronto Argonauts upset the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 Sunday in the CFL title game.
-
Novak Djokovic matches Federer's record with 6th ATP Finals title
Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title by beating the third-seeded Casper Ruud on Sunday to top a fantastic finish to the season for the Serb.
-
Women's protests overshadow Iran's World Cup loss to England
Iran's players didn't sing their national anthem and didn't celebrate their goals. In the stands, many Iranian fans showed solidarity with the protest movement that has roiled the country for months.
Autos
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win
Max Verstappen won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.