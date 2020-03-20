OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says irregular migrants will be turned back to the United States when they reach the Canadian border.

In his remarks on Friday, Trudeau said the new policy is part of an agreement with the U.S. that addresses concerns about the difficulty of screening refugee claimants for COVID-19 when they arrive.

"We will now be returning irregular migrants who attempt to cross anywhere at the Canada-U.S. border," Trudeau said, speaking to reporters outside of Rideau cottage in Ottawa, where he is self-isolating.

"We’re making sure that this behaviour and the process is aligned with Canada’s values."

Those who have already crossed into Canadian territory in recent days will be allowed to stay, but are in isolation, said Trudeau.

He added that the announcement on Friday is a "temporary" measure that’s required in this unprecedented time.

Canada and the U.S. have also reached a mutual arrangement to shut down all non-essential travel between the two countries in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.

He said the closure will commence at midnight, Friday.

This is a breaking news update. More to come...

With files from The Canadian Press.