IQALUIT, NUNAVUT -- Iqaluit will start easing public health restrictions on Thursday as the city continues to recover from a COVID-19 outbreak.

Schools will reopen that day for part-time in-class learning, people can gather in groups of five indoors and workplaces will be able to reopen with mandatory mask-wearing.

Nine active cases of COVID-19 remain in Iqaluit, while 244 people have recovered since the city's first case was reported on April 14.

Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says more restrictions will be lifted in about a week if cases continue to drop.

Iqaluit has been under a strict lockdown since April 15, with schools, workplaces and non-essential businesses closed.

Travel remains restricted in and out of Iqaluit and anyone who travels to the city for medical reasons must isolate for 14 days in their home community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021.