IQALUIT, NUNAVUT -- An elders home in Iqaluit was evacuated on the weekend after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Four of the home's six residents were flown to a seniors living residence in Ottawa, while two others were transferred elsewhere in the territory.

Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says staff at the home must isolate for 14 days and he isn't sure when it will reopen.

COVID-19 cases are also rising in the city's shelters and correctional facilities.

Six clients of the Iqaluit men's shelter and 12 people at the Baffin Correctional Centre have tested positive.

There are 23 people, including shelter clients, isolating in two hotels in the city.

There are 70 active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut -- all in Iqaluit -- and three hospitalizations since the city's first infection was reported on April 14.