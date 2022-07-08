Intermittent fasting linked with less severe cases of COVID-19, study finds
Intermittent fasting linked with less severe cases of COVID-19, study finds
Those who have regularly fasted intermittently for decades have a lower chance of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 compared to people who do not practice the eating plan, according to a new American study.
The small study, published July 1 in the peer-reviewed BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health, builds on previous research that examines the benefits of intermittent fasting.
Researchers looked at 205 patients who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, between March 2020 and February 2021 before vaccines were widely available. The patients who reported regularly fasting at least once a month for an average of 40 years or more had a lower rate of hospitalization or death from infection.
Patients were drawn from participants who signed up for a voluntary health registry at Intermountain Healthcare, a not-for-profit network of 33 hospitals based in Utah. Researchers chose this cohort specifically because of the large number of Mormons who live in the state. Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints typically do not eat or drink for two consecutive meals on the first Sunday of each month, according to the study.
Previous research suggests fasting not only helps burn fat, but offers health benefits as well. Studies have shown fasting can help control inflammation by reducing the amount of pro-inflammatory cells released into the blood. Fasting also triggers autophagy – a process by which the body breaks down and destroys old and damaged cells.
Fasting also switches its source of energy from glucose to fats and increases the amount of free fatty acids like linoleic acid circulating in the body.
While researchers said more work is needed to better understand why intermittent fasting is linked to better outcomes for COVID-19 patients, studies have shown severe cases of COVID-19 infection are typically associated with hyper-inflammation.
"There's a pocket on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 that linoleic acid fits into -- and can make the virus less able to attach to other cells,” according to Dr. Benjamin Horne, the director of cardiovascular and genetic epidemiology at Intermountain Healthcare and lead co-author of the paper.
Horne noted that the patients in their study have been practicing intermittent fasting for decades, not just a few weeks, and said it is important that patients – particularly those who are older, pregnant, diabetic, or have heart and kidney diseases – talk with their family doctor first before trying it themselves.
The study found of the 205 patients with COVID-19, 11 per cent of those who fasted ended up hospitalized or died, compared to 28.8 per cent of patients who did not engage in the practice.
“This result was found in younger and older individuals, was present regardless of race or ethnicity, and did not depend on other cardiac risk factors, comorbidities or behaviours. Periodic fasting did not, however, predict whether or not a subject would be infected by SARS-CoV-2,” the authors wrote in the paper.
“Fasting remained significant in all multivariable analyses.”
Researchers also noted that prior to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, Utah was one of only two U.S. states with a COVID-19 case fatality rate of less than one per cent. In addition, Utah had the lowest median age in the U.S. and was ranked as the state with the fourth lowest rate of coronary heart disease, according to the study.
“A low case fatality rate in Utah could also have occurred because the state has the lowest smoking rate in the U.S.A., has a limited racial/ethnic diversity…and had various healthcare system efforts that may have limited the severity of cases,” the paper said.
“Finally, Utah has the lowest per capita ethanol consumption in the U.S.A. that may have limited the spread of COVID-19 at bars and other social locales, but a connection of alcohol to COVID-19 severity is unconfirmed.”
The study said periodic fasting remained an independent predictor of a lower risk of hospitalization and mortality even after its analyses were adjusted for such factors including age, smoking, alcohol and ethnicity. The authors suggest the relatively higher rate of periodic fasting in Utah compared to other states may have contributed to the lower case fatality rates in the state.
“While fasting is not a panacea or a quick fix for health problems, low-frequency fasting improves cardiometabolic health even without significant weight loss, and multiple biological mechanisms and epidemiological results support the idea that consistent fasting may limit COVID-19 severity,” the study’s authors wrote.
Some of the limitations of the study include the observational nature of the study and there could be selection biases for participants who enrolled. The fasting history was also self-reported, which could result in imprecise data, the authors cautioned.
Researchers in the observational, longitudinal study – meaning patients were assessed over a period of time to detect any changes – stressed that intermittent fasting was not a substitute for vaccination, but that it could become a complementary therapy to vaccination.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it’s trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
DEVELOPING | Langham, Sask. residents told to shelter in place as RCMP search for suspect in fatal shooting
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
Russia's Lavrov dismisses West's 'frenzied' criticism at G20
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday dismissed the what he cast as the West's 'frenzied' criticism of the war in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, scolding Russia's rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues.
Assassinated Japanese leader was close friend to Canada: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is 'shocking,' and that Canada has 'lost a close friend' with his death.
How are you affected by the Rogers outage?
How have the mobile and internet outages affected you today? We want to hear from you. Email CTVNews.ca at dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
Streaming bill could mean Justin Bieber hits don't count as 'Canadian' on Spotify
Songs by Justin Bieber and other well-known Canadian artists may not be counted as officially Canadian under Bill C-11, which is now moving through Parliament, according to Spotify.
Montreal bail hearing on sex charge for Peter Nygard delayed by Rogers outage
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard's Montreal court appearance on sex-related charges has been put off due to the Rogers Communications network outage.
Canada
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to learn Friday whether she'll remain in jail
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is expected to learn today whether she'll remain in jail after the Crown accused her of breaching one of her bail conditions.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Langham, Sask. residents told to shelter in place as RCMP search for suspect in fatal shooting
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
-
Back in the saddle: Stampede Parade kicks off The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth
The Stampede Parade returned to downtown Calgary and welcomed spectators back after a pandemic-related absence.
-
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it’s trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
-
Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months
Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.
-
Montreal bail hearing on sex charge for Peter Nygard delayed by Rogers outage
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard's Montreal court appearance on sex-related charges has been put off due to the Rogers Communications network outage.
World
-
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
-
U.K. leader hopefuls jostle as Boris Johnson digs in for final weeks
A field of Conservative candidates seeking to replace departing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began to take shape Friday, even as some party lawmakers pushed to get the scandal-tarnished leader out of office before his replacement is elected over the summer.
-
Russia's Lavrov dismisses West's 'frenzied' criticism at G20
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday dismissed the what he cast as the West's 'frenzied' criticism of the war in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, scolding Russia's rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues.
-
Ukraine urges Canada not to hand over gas turbine to Russia
Ukraine opposes Canada's handing over a turbine to Russia's Gazprom that Moscow says is critical for supplying natural gas to Germany and Kyiv believes such a move would flout sanctions on Russia, a Ukrainian energy ministry source said on Thursday.
-
A timeline of the career of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
Born into a prominent political family, Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot at a campaign event Friday in western Japan, had been the country's longest-serving prime minister. Here is a look at some key dates in his life and career.
-
Assassinated Japanese leader was close friend to Canada: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is 'shocking,' and that Canada has 'lost a close friend' with his death.
Politics
-
Assassinated Japanese leader was close friend to Canada: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is 'shocking,' and that Canada has 'lost a close friend' with his death.
-
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
-
Whistleblower says Patrick Brown arranged her payment by third-party company
A lawyer for a woman identifying herself as a former organizer on Patrick Brown's campaign says Brown personally connected her with a third-party company to pay for her work on his campaign.
Health
-
Not a 'uniform experience': Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada
While several women reached out to CTVNews.ca to share the ease with which they were able to access abortion services in Canada, experts say availability varies widely depending on a number of factors, such as geography, race and socioeconomic status.
-
The next stage in the battle against COVID-19: bivalent vaccines
Several vaccine manufacturers are racing to develop formulas that take into account the more infectious Omicron variant now driving cases, while policymakers are laying the groundwork for another large-scale vaccine blitz.
-
Lone Mississippi abortion clinic seeks legal path to reopen
Attorneys for Mississippi's only abortion clinic filed papers Thursday asking the state Supreme Court to block a new law that bans most abortions and to let the clinic reopen next week.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossils of ancient predators with three eyes shed light on evolution of insects
Research based on a collection of fossils from the Burgess Shale shows a bizarre-looking animal with three eyes that sheds light on the evolution of the brain and head of insects and spiders.
-
Robots to the rescue: autonomous tech could help first responders enter disaster zones
New robots could help assess the dangers of disaster zones for emergency response teams.
-
Contact restored with NASA spacecraft headed to lunar orbit
NASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' sets itself apart from the Marvel Cinematic Universe
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' 'The Sea Beast,' 'Stanleyville' and 'Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel.'
-
James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of "The Godfather" and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper "Brian's Song" and the casino boss in "Las Vegas," has died. He was 82.
-
Back in the saddle: Stampede Parade kicks off The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth
The Stampede Parade returned to downtown Calgary and welcomed spectators back after a pandemic-related absence.
Business
-
Via Rail receives 72-hour strike notice, risk of Canada-wide service suspension
Via Rail says services across Canada could be suspended next week, after it received a 72-hour strike notice from the union representing approximately 2,400 of its employees.
-
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
-
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it’s trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
Lifestyle
-
How to find cheaper flights this year as airfares soar
For those who remain undeterred by the daunting lines and flight delays at Canadian airports, questions remain about how to save money on air travel amid mounting fuel costs and inflation.
-
Unclaimed $15M lottery ticket sold last August in B.C. set to expire
Someone in British Columbia could be sitting on a lottery ticket worth a whopping $15 million – but there's only a few weeks left to claim the jackpot.
-
Spain's famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatus
Thousands of revellers erupted in celebration Wednesday as the traditional 'chupinazo' firework was ignited to start the San Fermin bull-run festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona, ending a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sports
-
TRANSCRIPT
TRANSCRIPT | 'I felt so ashamed': Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged after world championships
Mary-Sophie Harvey, a swimmer for the Canadian national team, is speaking out after she said she was drugged and injured on the final night of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last weekend.
-
Blatter and Platini acquitted on charges of defrauding FIFA
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were acquitted on charges of defrauding FIFA by a Swiss criminal court on Friday, a rare positive outcome for the pair who were among soccer's most powerful figures before being embroiled in corruption investigations.
-
Canadiens select Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick of the NHL draft
The Montreal Canadiens selected Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL Entry Draft at the Bell Centre.
Autos
-
Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months
Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.
-
Gasoline prices drop as recession fears rise, refiner margins narrow
Gasoline prices dropped about 12 cents a litre overnight in Ontario and are down across much of Canada after a big dip in the price of crude oil this week that analysts say could be linked to recession fears.
-
Auto sales down 11.5 per cent in June from a year earlier
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales were down 11.5 per cent in June compared with a year earlier as supply challenges persist.