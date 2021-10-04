TORONTO -- With the Thanksgiving weekend quickly approaching, many Canadians are preparing to host or attend gatherings with their friends and families.

But as the threat of the Delta variant looms, experts say hosts should proceed with caution and avoid having large, indoor gatherings with unvaccinated guests.

Dr. Andrew Morris, who is an infectious diseases specialist at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital, says Canadians should consider moving their Thanksgiving dinner outdoors if possible.

"If you can get away with it because the weather's good enough, have an outdoor gathering. Or make your gathering as similar to outdoors as possible, meaning a lot of fresh air coming in and out of the home," he told CTVNews.ca on Monday.

This includes opening windows and doors to ensure good ventilation, Morris says. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control also recommends opening windows as well as using fans to circulate fresh air during indoor gatherings.

Most provinces and territories continue to have public health restrictions that limit indoor gatherings to 10 to 25 people. In most cases, Morris recommends adhering to these gathering limits set by public health officials.

In Saskatchewan there are currently no limits on private indoor or outdoor gatherings despite COVID-19 cases hitting record highs. Vaccination rates in the province are also the lowest in Canada.

University of Saskatchewan epidemiologist Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine wants to see the province introduce strict limits on private gatherings.

"Some places … have a very high community prevalence (of COVID-19) and I think in those places, I would say we shouldn't be having any gatherings with the people we don't live with," said Muhajarine in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca on Monday.

Apart from Alberta, no provinces have any restrictions against having indoor gatherings with unvaccinated guests. Still, Morris and Muhajarine agree that Canadians hosting Thanksgiving gatherings should make sure that attendees are fully vaccinated.

"The safest thing you can do is ensure that everyone that comes into your home is vaccinated. and that will get rid of a lot of risk," Morris said.

Having a smaller gathering also makes it easier to ensure that all your guests are vaccinated, Muhajarine says.

"If you're inviting dozens of people, it's unlikely that you will be checking people's vaccination status at the door. And so, I think private gathering limits are really an important component," he said.

Morris says the fact that children under 12 can't get vaccinated underscores the need to have gatherings with COVID-19 safety measures.

"If you've got a family with a bunch of young kids … you want to try as much as possible to do all the things, such as trying to do it outdoors and ensuring that anyone who attends is vaccinated," he said.

Morris also predicts COVID-19 cases will rise across the country following the Thanksgiving weekend.

"I think that clearly, the biggest risk that we've seen throughout the pandemic is holidays. And they don't have to be statutory holidays. We've seen this with Mother's Day and Father's Day," he said.

GATHERING LIMITS ACROSS CANADA

While some provinces and territories have lifted their limits on private gatherings, others continue to maintain or have re-implemented restrictions in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

In addition to Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Yukon have no restrictions on private social gatherings taking place indoors or outdoors.

Alberta: The province allows for private gatherings with up to 10 people from two households if they've been vaccinated or aren't eligible for the vaccine. Unvaccinated Albertans eligible for the vaccine are not permitted to attend indoor gatherings. Alberta has been a COVID-19 hotspot in this fourth wave, struggling to deal with record-breaking hospitalizations.

Manitoba: The province is set to restrict indoor private gatherings to 10 people or two households. These restrictions will take effect Tuesday and won't affect fully vaccinated Manitobans.

New Brunswick: The province permits indoor gatherings for up to 20 people within a single social bubble, which the province calls "consistent contacts." There are no limits on outdoor gatherings so long as there is physical distancing.

Newfoundland and Labrador: Private gatherings are only permitted within a social bubble of 20 people. In Baie Verte Peninsula, Boyd's Cove and New World Island, the maximum bubble size is 10 people.

Nova Scotia: Up to 25 are permitted to gather indoors and 50 outdoors without masks or physical distancing.

Northwest Territories: A maximum of 200 people can gather indoors and outdoors.

Nunavut: The territory has restricted indoor gatherings to 10 people, plus household members, while outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people.

Ontario: Indoor gatherings are capped at 25. For outdoor gatherings, the limit is 100.

Quebec: A maximum of 10 people or occupants from three households are allowed to gather indoors at a private residence. For outdoor gatherings, the limit is 20 people or three households. Quebec also continues to "highly recommend" masking and physical distancing at gatherings.

Prince Edward Island: The limit is 20 people for both indoor and outdoor gatherings.