How well is our immunity holding up against Covid-19?

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Chart every case of COVID-19 in each province and territory across the country

COVID-19 cases charted across Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

Vaccine Tracker

Track the number of people in Canada and around the world who have received vaccinations

Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

  • Yes, your kid can change the world. Here's how

    It has become harder for children to experience childhood as a time of blissful ignorance about the state of our planet as climate change, racism, discrimination, poverty and gun violence affect their daily lives. While many turn to social media to express their frustrations, it's not always the best way to effect real change.

    Youngsters hold up placards during a 2019 climate change protest at Parliament Square in London. (Source: Angeles Rodenas / SOPA Images / Sipa USA / AP via CNN)

  • 'Amazing': Cannabis sales in New Jersey bring excited buyers

    The start of the recreational marijuana market in New Jersey comes a week after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state regulators had cleared the way for recreational sales at seven 'alternative treatment centres' that had already offered medical cannabis. The seven centres operate 13 facilities across the state.

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social