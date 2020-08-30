TORONTO -- Despite ongoing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is applauding four overnight camps for preventing a COVID-19 outbreak thanks to rigorous testing and isolation protocols.

Of the 642 children and 380 staff members who attended the four camps in Maine between June and August, only three people tested positive for COVID-19.

Those cases were rapidly isolated until they recovered, and their contacts were quarantined for 14 days, preventing a wider outbreak of the disease, according to the Aug. 26 report.

But the CDC report notes that the camps took several precautionary steps to protect campers and staff, presenting a case study for how camps and schools can reduce the risk of transmission as the pandemic continues.

Camp attendees travelled from 41 U.S. states and six international locations, including Canada, Mexico, South Africa, Spain and the U.K. They were required to quarantine for 10 to 14 days before arriving at camp. Three camps also asked attendees to submit COVID-19 test results before arriving.

Once at camp, kids and staff were separated into social bubbles. Face masks were required and physical distancing measure were in place when interacting with groups outside of their bubble, bathroom and dining hall times were staggered, and campers were screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms.

One week after their arrival, all staff and campers were issued COVID-19 tests again, which is when the three asymptomatic cases were identified and quarantined.

None of the people who were in contact with the asymptomatic patients tested positive for COVID-19, according to the CDC report.

“These findings can inform similar multilayered public health strategies to prevent and mitigate the introduction and transmission of SARS-CoV-2 among children, adolescents, and adults in congregate settings, such as overnight camps, residential schools, and colleges,” read the findings.

In addition to routine screenings, the camps also increased their cleaning protocols. Shared items were cleaned and disinfected as much as possible, with high touch areas being cleaned more frequently.

Sports equipment and shared items were disinfected immediately after use and quarantined for 24 hours before another use.

Camps also used as many single-use items, such as single-use condiments or utensils, as possible.

CANADIAN CAMPS SEE OUTBREAKS

Not all camps have seen the same success.

In the U.S., camps in Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia were forced to close after multiple cases and isolated outbreaks were reported this summer.

In Georgia, for example, 44 per cent of campers tested positive for COVID-19. While the camp followed some safety guidelines, kids were not required to wear masks and the camp failed to properly ventilate buildings.

Last week, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at an Ontario summer camp after a camper tested positive, despite having a mandatory mask policy. Ottawa-area summer programs were also forced to close for a week after a leader tested positive for the virus.

Overnight summer camps have been cancelled in much of the country, including B.C., Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, marking a stark change in summer plans for the about a million Canadian kids who attend overnight camps each year.

New Brunswick is the only province to allow overnight camps to operate amid the pandemic.

Most provinces are allowing day camps to carry forward, under strict capacity, sanitation and physical distancing guidelines. However, many operators determined they couldn’t operate under the restrictions and closed down for the year.

- With files from CTV News' Meredith MacLeod and CNN