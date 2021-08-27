TORONTO -- Thanks to one nurse’s quick thinking, The Wiggles may have helped save the life of a COVID-19 patient with Down syndrome.

Members of the Australian children's musical group took a break from dancing around Boomtown to send a personalized message to Sarah Kelly -- a 22-year-old woman who had been refusing to accept crucial oxygen tubes up to that point.

“That’s what we needed for her to stay alive,” intensive care unit nurse Steven Moylan told Network 10 Australia.

Moylan, who works at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, had been repeatedly tried to convince Kelly -- who had been struggling to breathe -- to take the life-saving oxygen.

But when her condition worsened, Moylan had to think fast.

“She was absolutely obsessed with The Wiggles,” he said, noting that Kelly would spend hours watching the children’s group on her iPad. “She couldn’t look away.”

“I just felt that connection and I wanted to do something for her,” he said. “I thought to myself, ‘what if I could get The Wiggles to wear the nasal prongs?’”

A few days after Moylan reached out, Simon Pryce and Anthony Field -- better known as the Red and Blue Wiggles – did just that.

“We jumped into our cars and went to the studio and just recorded and filmed this quick video for Sarah, to alleviate any of the fears she had,” Pryce said.

Through song, the special video message for Kelly encouraged her to use the nasal prongs and take deep breaths.

And Kelly finally took the message to heart.

After spending more than a month in hospital, Kelly has since recovered from COVID-19 and is expected to return home in the coming days.