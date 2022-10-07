Hong Kong's U-turn on quarantine is a sign Beijing still needs its gate to the West
As China doubles down on COVID-19 lockdowns, restricting movement for tens of millions of people, a very different scene is unfolding in Hong Kong.
The mood in the Chinese-controlled city is perhaps the lightest it has been in three years, after authorities scrapped mandatory hotel quarantine for incoming arrivals in September -- prompting a mad rush to book flights out of the city among travel-starved residents.
It was a significant U-turn, given how stubbornly city authorities had stuck to the quarantine requirement, despite a nosediving economy, a worsening international reputation, and an ongoing exodus of residents.
Throughout the pandemic, Hong Kong adhered to a stringent "zero-COVID" approach championed by Beijing, which aims to eliminate community transmission using border controls, social distancing measures, electronic track-and-tracing, and quarantine -- which required incoming travellers to isolate in a hotel room for up to three weeks, at their own cost.
This approach buckled when Hong Kong was hit by a severe Omicron wave in early 2022, sending case numbers soaring. Numbers have remained high ever since.
But despite the ineffectiveness of zero-COVID in dealing with fast-spreading variants, authorities stood firm for another nine months, emphasizing that their priority was to reopen the border with mainland China.
So what changed -- and why has Hong Kong been able to do what mainland China hasn't?
Experts say there are a few factors at play, such as the relatively stable COVID situation and change in government leadership. But more importantly -- it's a bid to ease the dire economic crisis in both Hong Kong and the mainland, and an acknowledgment that despite Beijing's sweeping crackdown in the city, it still needs Hong Kong as a gate to the West.
RETURN OF ASIA'S WORLD CITY?
Several experts emphasized that the first and most basic condition for Hong Kong's reopening was the COVID situation itself, with cases having declined to a manageable amount -- even if they hover in the thousands per day.
"Given the situation that Hong Kong is nowhere near zero daily cases, I would imagine that there's no possibility of having an open border with the mainland," said Benjamin Cowling, chair of epidemiology at the University of Hong Kong (HKU). "And in that case, the only possible choices for Hong Kong are to stay closed to everywhere, or to open at least the international border."
Hong Kong has long prided itself as "Asia's World City," a global hub attracting tourists, expatriates and international businesses. Zero-COVID has threatened all that, with planes grounded and companies beginning to look elsewhere in Asia.
"If Hong Kong remains closed to international visitors and the rest of the world is open, then Hong Kong will quickly lose its international financial status," said Vera Yuen, a lecturer of economics at HKU.
"You have to have enough firms, enough talent, resources that come together ... It's getting close to the tipping point where we can lose all this."
Since the start of the pandemic, waves of residents -- both expatriates and Hong Kong citizens -- have left the city. Around 113,200 residents left Hong Kong over the past year, compared to 89,200 the year before, according to the Census and Statistics Department in August.
September brought more bad news, when the city's financial secretary revealed the city could face a budget deficit of over than 100 billion Hong Kong dollars (about US$12.7 billion) -- which would be the second-highest fiscal deficit ever recorded.
A spate of upcoming high-profile international events added to the growing pressure: the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament and the Global Financial Leaders' Forum, which invites executives from the world's biggest financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for a two-day summit.
According to media reports in August, some banks warned their executives would only attend if there was quarantine-free travel -- a widely-speculated factor behind the government's ultimate decision.
It would mark "a beautiful victory (to have) all the big heads, the superstars from banks, hedge funds, etc. to come to our summit," said Yuen. "They're signalling to the world that we're not going to stay like this -- we're going back to the competition, don't forget us, we ar still a shiny international financial centre."
MIDDLEMAN TO THE WEST
This insistence upon rejoining the international community may appear jarring coming after efforts by Beijing to bring Hong Kong further under its control.
Since 2020, the Hong Kong and central governments have all but wiped out the city's opposition. Pro-democracy activists have been jailed or exiled, and independent newsrooms shut down; meanwhile, authorities have changed school curricula to emphasize Chinese history and culture, and pushed greater economic co-operation in the Greater Bay Area, a national scheme to link Guangdong province closer with Hong Kong and Macau.
But to Beijing, some experts say, it isn't contradictory at all to push Hong Kong as a global hub while integrating it further with the mainland.
"They want both -- they don't think it's mutually exclusive," said Yuen.
As a former British colony that was allowed to retain capitalist freedoms after being handed back to China, Hong Kong has long drawn international businesses hoping to gain access to the Chinese market.
Even other Chinese financial centres like Shanghai or Shenzhen have controls over capital flow and information censorship -- meaning "China still needs Hong Kong" to bring in foreign investment and capital, said Yuen.
Beijing's hope, she said, is that if Hong Kong can become more deeply integrated with China and the Greater Bay Area, its success in the global market can also boost the mainland economy.
And China needs all the help it can get right now, with the housing market collapsing, companies struggling with recurring supply chain headaches, and youth unemployment at a record high. Beijing's zero-COVID policy is making things worse, with near-constant disruptions as different parts of the country go in and out of lockdown like a virus-driven whack-a-mole.
Chinese authorities "see a role for Hong Kong in helping to restore the mainland economy," said John Burns, Emeritus Professor at HKU. "This would be another reason why the central government gave the green light to Hong Kong authorities to open the border -- and I think that's what happened. Hong Kong has no autonomy to decide things like this on its own."
He added that the U-turn reflects a change in perspective from both Hong Kong and Chinese authorities, and an adaptability to the shifting situation.
"Previously they have prioritized the mainland border ... (now), they are saying, okay, well, here is a case where China is opening up one port. Let's see what happens. It's an experiment," he said.
But every experiment runs its risks. By waiting so long to reopen, and by cracking down so hard on Hong Kong, authorities have also created a new sense of wariness among international observers, experts say.
"The West may not treat Hong Kong as different from China anymore," said Yuen. "Some of the technologies which were recently banned for import to China are now also banned in Hong Kong because they know that if you ship it to Hong Kong, they will be transferred to China. That is one potential barrier or problem that we have -- is how much trust the West will still have in Hong Kong."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
What are BA.2.75 and BQ 1.1? The two emerging COVID-19 subvariants raising concern among infectious disease experts
Two new subvariants of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 identified in recent months could fuel increased cases and hospitalizations in Canada through the fall and winter, infectious disease experts say.
Canada helps buy Juno Beach land in France to stop proposed condo development
The battle to save a part of Juno Beach in France from development is over after the Canadian government announced it would pitch in to buy the land and prevent the construction of a condo on the historic battlefield.
Who is Danielle Smith? UCP leader and Alberta's next premier
The United Conservative Party has placed Danielle Smith, the former leader of the now defunct Wildrose Party, at the helm as it looks to solidify support ahead of the next provincial election.
Hockey Canada calls emergency meeting as sponsors pull support
Hockey Canada’s board of directors called an emergency meeting Thursday night under mounting pressure from top corporate sponsors, political leaders and provincial organizations stemming from the group's apparent unwillingness to address its handling of alleged sexual assaults.
On his 70th birthday, Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making
As he turns 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders.
BREAKING | Uvalde school district suspends entire district police department
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has suspended the entire UCISD police department on Friday, according to a news release from the district.
Teachers will soon be asked to teach toothbrushing 101 in Quebec, raising workload concerns
A tooth-brushing program that is soon to be phased in across Quebec in elementary schools is raising concern among teachers because they’ll be the ones called upon to supervise the students as they clean their teeth.
B.C. drought: More than 20 temperature records broken ahead of long weekend
A drought and unseasonably warm weather persisting across B.C. led to more temperature records breaking in the province Thursday.
Canada
-
Canada helps buy Juno Beach land in France to stop proposed condo development
The battle to save a part of Juno Beach in France from development is over after the Canadian government announced it would pitch in to buy the land and prevent the construction of a condo on the historic battlefield.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
-
Ottawa police officer admits to donating to 'Freedom Convoy'
An Ottawa police officer pleaded guilty to misconduct for donating money to 'Freedom Convoy' fundraisers during the protest in downtown Ottawa.
-
Hayley Wickenheiser calls Hockey Canada 'disgraceful,' says leadership needs change
Hayley Wickenheiser, four-time Olympic gold medallist and Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager, said Hockey Canada needs a leadership change.
-
What are BA.2.75 and BQ 1.1? The two emerging COVID-19 subvariants raising concern among infectious disease experts
Two new subvariants of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 identified in recent months could fuel increased cases and hospitalizations in Canada through the fall and winter, infectious disease experts say.
-
B.C. drought: More than 20 temperature records broken ahead of long weekend
A drought and unseasonably warm weather persisting across B.C. led to more temperature records breaking in the province Thursday.
World
-
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care centre in rural Thailand during naptime.
-
Belarus Nobel Peace laureate chose to return home despite jail warning, friend says
Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Byalyatski chose to return to his native Belarus despite warnings he faced jail there in order to help civil society by distributing international aid donations, a friend of the human rights activist said.
-
Federal prosecutors weighing charges on two fronts in Hunter Biden investigation
Federal prosecutors believe they could charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement but a final decision still has not yet been made by the U.S. attorney in Delaware, according to sources familiar with the matter.
-
Disputing Iran's version, mom says teen was beaten to death
The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building, saying the teen was killed by blows to the head as part of the crackdown on anti-hijab protests roiling the country.
-
Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis
President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
-
Why is North Korea firing so many missiles -- and should the West be worried?
Tensions are running high in the Korean Peninsula, as the United States and its allies respond to North Korea's flurry of recent missile tests -- including one that flew over neighbouring Japan without warning.
Politics
-
Canada helps buy Juno Beach land in France to stop proposed condo development
The battle to save a part of Juno Beach in France from development is over after the Canadian government announced it would pitch in to buy the land and prevent the construction of a condo on the historic battlefield.
-
Poilievre condemned for use of YouTube tag targeting 'misogynistic' groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are accusing Pierre Poilievre of 'using his videos to appeal to far-right misogynistic online movements,' following a report that Poilievre's YouTube channel was using a hidden tag to promote his videos among anti-women audiences.
-
Canada to allow international students to work more hours due to labour shortage
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canada will temporarily allow international students to work more than 20 hours a week to help address ongoing labour shortages.
Health
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
-
What are BA.2.75 and BQ 1.1? The two emerging COVID-19 subvariants raising concern among infectious disease experts
Two new subvariants of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 identified in recent months could fuel increased cases and hospitalizations in Canada through the fall and winter, infectious disease experts say.
-
Certain Circle K and Couche Tard sandwiches recalled over Listeria concerns
Circle K and Couche Tard has recalled its chicken salad club sandwich and ham salad club sandwich, with white bread, over possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to a statement from Health Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station
A Russian cosmonaut who caught a U.S. lift to the International Space Station arrived at her new home Thursday for a five-month stay, accompanied by a Japanese astronaut and two from NASA, including the first Native American woman in space.
-
Google unveils new Pixel 7 smartphones and first-ever Pixel smartwatch
Google on Thursday unveiled its new Pixel 7 smartphone lineup and its first-ever Pixel smartwatch, packed with tracking and health features from its subsidiary Fitbit.
-
Google's new Pixel Watch faces hurdles with economy, no iPhone support
Google's debut smartwatch will go on sale in the U.S. on Oct. 13 for US$350, the Alphabet Inc unit said on Thursday, taking on a field dominated by Apple Watch at a time when inflation-hammered consumers are shunning all forms of pricey wearables.
Entertainment
-
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' trailer is here — but Chris Pratt's Italian accent is not, fans say
The first teaser trailer for the long-awaited 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' is here — but a lack of Italian flair in Mario’s voice is leaving some fans feeling like they just got hit with a Koopa shell.
-
Judy Tenuta, brash 'Goddess of Love' comedian, dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the "Goddess of Love" and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 72.
-
Depeche Mode line up 1st album, tour in over 5 years
Depeche Mode have lined up a new album and the band's first live shows in more than five years, an announcement that comes months after the death of founding member Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher.
Business
-
Canadian labour market still tight as economy sees slight bump in employment
The Canadian economy posted a modest gain in employment in September, reversing some of the losses seen in previous months and suggesting the labour market remains exceptionally tight.
-
A bump and a miss: Saudi oil cut slaps down Biden's outreach
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday effectively acknowledged the failure of one of his biggest and most humiliating foreign policy gambles: a fist-bump with the de-facto leader of Saudi Arabia, the crown prince associated with human rights abuses.
-
Stocks slump on fears about rates, recession after jobs data
Good news on the economy remains bad news for Wall Street, and stocks are falling Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely.
Lifestyle
-
Pink diamond breaks auction record in Hong Kong
A pink diamond was sold for US$49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.
-
Puppy buried in rubble in Halifax following Fiona finds loving new home with one of its rescuers
A puppy that was found stuck under a pile of boulders at Halifax's Frog Pond after post-tropical storm Fiona has found a loving new home with one of its rescuers.
-
Foot traffic steadily rising across Canadian cities, new data shows
As Canada moves out of the COVID-19 pandemic era, new data from commercial real estate firm Avison Young shows a steady increase in foot traffic across the country, as more people return to the office, shop in-store, head back to class, and venture out for events.
Sports
-
Blue Jays playoff baseball returns to Toronto today. Here are 10 things you need to know
The Blue Jays are set to begin the MLB post-season against the Seattle Mariners in a best-of-three wild-card series at Rogers Centre this weekend.
-
Hayley Wickenheiser calls Hockey Canada 'disgraceful,' says leadership needs change
Hayley Wickenheiser, four-time Olympic gold medallist and Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager, said Hockey Canada needs a leadership change.
-
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have hired divorce attorneys, source says
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, who have been living separately from each other in recent weeks, have each hired divorce attorneys and are 'exploring their options' regarding their marriage, a source close to the estranged couple told CNN on Tuesday.
Autos
-
Canadians driving more, but 74 per cent don't know they should update their insurance provider: survey
A new survey has found many Canadians are driving more with the return to offices and workplaces, but most don’t know they should be reporting this change to their insurance companies, which experts say could cause issues down the line.
-
Former Uber security chief guilty of data breach coverup
The former chief security officer for Uber was convicted Wednesday of trying to cover up a 2016 data breach in which hackers accessed tens of millions of customer records from the ride-hailing service.
-
Japan's Toyota finds wheel, airbag fixes for recalled EVs
Japan's top automaker Toyota said Thursday that it has identified how to fix its 2023 model year bZ4X crossover electric vehicles after recalling 2,700 of them in June out of concern wheel bolts might become loose, risking a crash.