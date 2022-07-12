Hong Kong leader defends health code plan to combat COVID-19
Hong Kong leader defends health code plan to combat COVID-19
Hong Kong leader John Lee on Tuesday defended the city’s plan to implement health codes that would more accurately restrict the movements of inbound travellers and those infected with COVID-19, dismissing concerns that the system could be used as a political or social control tool.
Lee, who spoke at a regular news conference, said the health code plan is part of the city’s objective to adopt “precise strategies to minimize the scope of restrictions.”
“We are a law-abiding place, the government will of course abide by the law,” he said. “Any measures meant for tackling the epidemic will not be used for other purposes, it is not going to happen.”
He was speaking a day after the city’s health chief unveiled plans to implement a health code system in which those infected with COVID-19 would receive a red code, while those under hotel quarantine would receive a yellow code. Those who receive such codes will have their movements restricted.
The health code measures are being considered amid an increase in COVID-19 infections after the city battled its worst outbreak that spiked its cumulative numbers to over a million infections and over 9,000 dead.
Hong Kong reported more than 2,700 cases on Tuesday. The city has on average logged over a thousand infections daily since mid-June.
The planned health code system has sparked concerns over privacy and social control after Chinese media reported that mainland Chinese authorities used its health code system to prevent residents from attending a planned protest at a bank in the province of Henan.
Lee said the health code system is a way of “early identification” of possible infections while affecting the least number of people.
“We aim to allow most people to get on with their lives with a minimum amount of restrictions,” Lee said, adding that only those infected with COVID-19 and inbound travellers will be restricted by the health codes.
Ben Cowling, an epidemiology professor at the University of Hong Kong, said the yellow code for inbound travellers, if used with the current system of seven days of hotel quarantine, would not have much effect because people who leave hotel quarantine have a lower risk of infection than the rest of the population.
However, if it's intended for use with home quarantine instead of hotel quarantine, then the result will be “more transmission,” he said.
Cowling said the city should rely on vaccines and antivirals to minimize severe disease.
Despite Lee’s reassurances about the health code system, some Hong Kong residents remain wary about it.
“This is a massive privacy issue, it’s like placing a target on the back of people who receive red or yellow codes,” said Wong Wing-tsang, a 33-year-old Hong Kong resident. “Here, there is still the attitude where people treat those with COVID-19 as outcasts.”
Lee, who became the city’s leader on July 1, has been vocal about Hong Kong taking an intolerant approach toward the coronavirus, similar to mainland China's “zero-COVID” policy. The city remains one of the few places, together with mainland China, to maintain restrictions such as a mandatory quarantine period as much of the world has opened up.
“In the long run, I think we have to be realistic about what kinds of risks we may be facing,” Lee said.
But some experts say the health code system has only a very limited impact on preventing the spread of the Omicron variants that are driving outbreaks in the rest of the world.
“Look at the objective facts, in mainland China and Macao, they have had the health code system running for quite some time and yet we are seeing the importation of various variants into different cities," said Dr. Leung Chi-chiu, a respiratory specialist. “COVID-19 is not something that we can prevent using a health code and that is the objective reality.”
He said that authorities should work on boosting vaccination rates among high-risk groups such as the elderly and the very young, and that if the city wants to open up to the rest of the world while keeping outbreaks in check, it has to first start by relaxing social distancing restrictions to build up immunity among its residents.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Poilievre defends investments in rental properties while campaigning to address housing affordability
Even as he decries government policies for pushing up the cost of housing, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is defending investments he and his wife made in rental properties of the kind that some economists say contribute to rising real estate prices.
What are the COVID-19 travel restrictions at popular destinations for Canadians?
Canadians considering summer travel plans have to factor in COVID-19 restrictions that are in flux around the world, as countries change their rules on masking and border-crossing. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of the vaccination, COVID-19 testing and masking requirements at some of the most popular vacation destinations for Canadians:
Putin claims victory in Mariupol but won't storm steel plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to take the risk of storming the giant steel plant where the last Ukrainian defenders in the city were holed up.
Sharp rise in passport applications fuelling longer wait times: Service Canada
A resurging interest in travel has seen the number of Canadian passports issued over the past year more than triple, in some cases resulting in longer wait times, the latest figures from the federal government show.
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls on police to investigate Victoria arson attack as hate crime
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress says an arson attack on the home of a Ukrainian family in Victoria should be investigated as a hate crime.
Brit stuck in Canada over PR card kerfuffle desperate to see father with terminal illness
Shana Olie says she never thought she'd be stuck in Canada, unable to see her gravely ill father in the U.K. -- not because of the pandemic, but due to administrative delays at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Years of fruitful relations between Disney, Florida at risk
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking lawmakers to end Disney's government in a move that jeopardizes the symbiotic relationship between the state and company.
Canada
-
Brit stuck in Canada over PR card kerfuffle desperate to see father with terminal illness
Shana Olie says she never thought she'd be stuck in Canada, unable to see her gravely ill father in the U.K. -- not because of the pandemic, but due to administrative delays at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
-
Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls on police to investigate Victoria arson attack as hate crime
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress says an arson attack on the home of a Ukrainian family in Victoria should be investigated as a hate crime.
-
Canada needs a stronger COVID-19 detection system, experts say
Experts say Canada needs to develop a robust system to detect COVID-19 activity in the absence of wide-scale PCR testing. Since the onset of the Omicron variant, provinces and territories have scaled back access to gold-standard PCR testing, citing the lack of capacity to keep up with demand and the need to free up health-care resources.
-
Sharp rise in passport applications fuelling longer wait times: Service Canada
A resurging interest in travel has seen the number of Canadian passports issued over the past year more than triple, in some cases resulting in longer wait times, the latest figures from the federal government show.
-
Insignia air fryers, ovens recalled due to potential fire hazard
A product recall has been issued for some Insignia brand air fryers and air fryer ovens over concerns that the units can overheat, posing a potential burn and fire hazard.
-
Montrealer who died in Haiti plane crash lost son in Christmas Ferris wheel accident
A Montrealer is among the five victims of a deadly plane crash in Haiti, according to Quebec Liberal MNA Paule Robitaille.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Western officials say Putin could take Donbas
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: Western officials say Ukraine will need economic and military support for months to come as the war grinds into a long conflict.
-
U.K. lawmakers OK probe into PM Boris Johnson's alleged lies
British lawmakers have ordered a parliamentary investigation into Prime Minister Boris Johnson for allegedly lying about whether he broke coronavirus restrictions by attending illegal gatherings during the pandemic.
-
Macron vs. Le Pen: The French presidential election runoff explained
France's presidential election will be a rematch of the 2017 contest, when the far right's Marine Le Pen faced off against political newcomer Emmanuel Macron. Macron won that race by nearly two votes to one.
-
Gaza violence intensifies as Jerusalem clashes resume
Israel's air force and Palestinian militants traded fire across the Gaza frontier early Thursday as clashes erupted again at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site, worsening an escalation that has been eerily similar to the lead-up to last year's Israel-Gaza war.
-
Manitoba Metis meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican
A Metis group from Manitoba say Pope Francis took ownership of the harms of the Roman Catholic Church during a meeting at the Vatican today.
-
Why Mideast tensions are soaring yet again
Israel has seen the deadliest string of attacks in years. Its troops have launched arrest raids deep inside the occupied West Bank, triggering gunbattles. Clashes have broken out at a major site in Jerusalem sacred to Jews and Muslims and rockets have been fired from Gaza. Here's a look at how we got here.
Politics
-
Poilievre defends investments in rental properties while campaigning to address housing affordability
Even as he decries government policies for pushing up the cost of housing, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is defending investments he and his wife made in rental properties of the kind that some economists say contribute to rising real estate prices.
-
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
-
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Health
-
U.S. warns doctors to look for hepatitis in children as probe widens
U.S. health officials have sent out a nationwide alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of pediatric hepatitis, possibly linked with a cold virus, as part of a wider probe into unexplained cases of severe liver inflammation in young children.
-
U.S. FDA investigating Lucky Charms illness reports, no Canadian recalls to date
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating dozens of reports of customers getting ill after eating Lucky Charms cereal, but no Canadian recalls have been issued yet.
-
Women with long-haul COVID-19 have more symptoms than men, study finds
A new study has found that women who suffer from long-COVID typically experience more symptoms than their male counterparts.
Sci-Tech
-
Pterosaurs were covered with colourful feathers, study says
Pterosaurs ruled the skies during the age of the dinosaurs. Not only did these flying reptiles have feathers, but they could actually control the colour of those feathers on a cellular level to create multicolour plumage in a way similar to modern birds, new research has revealed.
-
Jupiter's moon Europa may have a habitable ice shell
On Jupiter's moon Europa, a saltwater ocean exists deep beneath a thick ice shell. Now, a surprising connection between the ice shell and the Greenland ice sheet on Earth has provided new insight: Europa's ocean may be habitable, according to a new study.
-
Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste
Japanese researchers have developed computerized chopsticks that enhance salty tastes, potentially helping those who need to reduce sodium in their diets.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: 'Let's burn Amber'
Attorneys for actor Amber Heard resumed their cross-examination of her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a Virginia courtroom on Thursday, taking aim at his alcohol and drug use as well as texts he sent to a friend about wanting to kill and defile his then-wife.
-
CNN's streaming service shutting down a month after launch
CNN's brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch.
-
Nicolas Cage faces off with a new foe: himself
With more than 100 films, the 58-year-old Nicolas Cage has long been one of the most particular tastes in movies. Yet by being 'an amateur surrealist,' as he refers to himself, Cage has emerged as one of Hollywood's most widely loved stars.
Business
-
Is Elon buying Twitter? Musk says he's set with US$46.5B in financing
Elon Musk says he has lined up US$46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the social media platform's board to negotiate a sale deal.
-
CMHC expects home sales and price growth to remain elevated, but ease from highs
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says it expects home sales and the pace of price growth for them will remain elevated this year, but ease from their highs of 2021.
-
S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading as base metals sector falls
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, led lower by losses in the base metals sector, while U.S. stock markets moved higher.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians working remotely struggle to disconnect from their jobs, report says
A new report has found that 28 per cent of Canadians are experiencing challenges disconnecting from their jobs after regular work hours, a trend experts at LifeWorks say is continuing to impact employees' mental health.
-
Queen Elizabeth gets own Barbie doll for Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth is being honoured with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Embiid hits dagger in OT, Sixers take 3-0 series lead over Raptors
Joel Embiid scored a dagger three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 104-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, taking a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
-
Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams part of bid to buy Chelsea
The crowded field to buy Chelsea now features 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.
-
Retirement looms for Fury in homecoming fight against Whyte
So much comes out of Tyson Fury's mouth during fight week that it's hard to know which aspects to gloss over and what to take seriously from one of boxing's most colourful and controversial characters.
Autos
-
Ford recalls more than 650K trucks; windshield wipers can fail
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and fail.
-
Tesla record profit blows away estimates
Tesla has posted record profits once again, overcoming supply chain issues that have dogged the broader auto industry to blow away Wall Street's forecast for the company for the first quarter of 2022.
-
Bike rack obscuring licence plate nets Calgarian $162 fine
A bike rack on the back of his car cost a Calgary man $162 when he was stopped by police after returning from a cycling trip with his wife.