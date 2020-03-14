Heidi Klum hopes she just has a cold, but in case it's not, she's been trying unsuccessfully to get tested for COVID-19.

Klum, 46, was absent from her post at "America's Got Talent" this week, said to be suffering from a common cold.

But in an Instagram story, the model says she's tried to get tested for the coronavirus at two different doctors, with no luck.

"There just isn't one here," she said, appearing to be speaking to her more than 7 million followers from her bed.

Klum said her symptoms include chills, fever, cough and a runny nose.

"I'm just not feeling good so that's why I've stayed home -- to not infect other people," she said.

She added. "Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don't feel good."

"Modern Family" actor Eric Stonestreet filled in as a guest judge this week for Klum.

Klum co-stars on the reality competition series alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews hosts.