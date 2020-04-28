OTTAWA -- Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Canada remains "open" to reviewing that actions of the World Health Organization (WHO) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after multiple prominent political leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, have been bringing the WHO under increased scrutiny for its response to the outbreak. A key element of the criticism being levelled against the organization is the confidence the WHO placed in early data coming from China — data that multiple reports now show may have been fudged.

During a Tuesday episode of CTV Power Play, host Evan Solomon quizzed Hajdu on Canada's reliance on the WHO's data and whether Canada would support a potential review.

"We remain open to reviewing the actions of the World Health Organization," Hajdu said in response, while emphasizing that she recognizes the "value" of the organization itself.

"We need to make sure…that we're being critical about the institutions that serve us internationally and that we look for ways as we move forward to improve our work together and improve our capacity to prevent pandemics like this," she later added.

Hajdu noted that International Development Minister Karina Gould had a conversation with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in which Tedros indicated the organization itself would support a review.

"I know that the WHO itself is interested in having a post pandemic review," Hajdu said.

"Minister Gould spoke with Dr. Tedros just the other day, [and] agreed that it would be of critical importance to be able to review the World Health Organization's response to the emerging disease out of China and its advice to international communities and countries like ours. So we will look forward to that work."

The calls for review come as doubts are raised around the globe about the accuracy of China’s COVID-19 data. On April 1, Bloomberg News reported that the U.S. intelligence community warned its administration in a classified report that China had "concealed the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in its country."

China was reporting its numbers to the WHO, prompting concerns about the accuracy of the organization's numbers.

Wesley Wark, a security and intelligence expert, told CTV National News on April 13 that the WHO really didn't have another way of receiving early information about the outbreak.

"When we began to get information coming out of China about the outbreak in Wuhan, we were entirely dependent on one stream of open source reporting, basically, and that reporting was coming from the Chinese authorities, controlled by the state, through the World Health Organization (WHO)," Wark said.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has also been critical about the WHO's reliance on Chinese data, raising the issue during a press conference two weeks ago.

"We have very serious concerns, many concerns have been raised about the accuracy of the World Health Organization's data, the influence that China has on the World Health Organization," Scheer said

However, speaking about the issue that same day, Canadian government officials defended the organization's record.

"I think it's important to realize that I think that the WHO is not as a standalone organization without multiple sources of research feeding into it," Hajdu said at the time.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam, who sits on one of the WHO's expert committees, echoed Hajdu's point.

"I think, the WHO does consist of all of its member states, of which Canada is one, but it taps into the global community of scientists, researchers, epidemiologists," Tam said.

While Hajdu's comments Tuesday on CTV Power Play indicate a shift in tone, she still maintained her faith in the value such an organization offers.

"We recognize, first of all, the value of an organization like the World Health Organization to be able to have an international response to issues of public health and new outbreaks of new diseases," Hajdu said.

"If we don’t work together, then we will never be free of this disease and we will be at risk of even more severe outbreaks in the future."