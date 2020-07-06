TORONTO -- Health Canada has issued a product safety warning after identifying counterfeit respirators, which it says may not provide the proper protection.

The agency said in the Monday evening safety notice that Shanghai Lansheng Light Industrial Products was found to be selling counterfeit N95 respirators using another company’s name -- Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co. Ltd.

Health Canada said these respirators were falsely labelled as approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), though they may not provide that level of protection.

Health Canada added that the company has been told to stop the sale of its product and issue a recall. It is also working with the Canada Border Services Agency to prevent the product from entering the Canadian market.

“Health Canada is taking action to stop the import and sale of counterfeit respirators in Canada,” the agency wrote in the notice. “The department directs companies that may be importing or distributing these respirators to remove them from the market since they are not permitted to be sold in Canada. Health Canada will also cancel authorizations when there are reasonable grounds to believe that a product is counterfeit.”

Health Canada is urging anyone using one of these masks to stop using it as it may not provide proper protection against COVID-19 and other viruses.

The agency is also urging provincial and territorial governments to review their supply of respirators to ensure they all meet the necessary safety requirements.

The NIOSH provides tips on how to point out counterfeit products on its website.