OTTAWA -- Health Canada says it’s closely watching the situation south of the border, where federal health and safety officials have paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over concerns of a small number of rare blood clotting events.

While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been approved for use in Canada since March 5, no doses have arrived in this country so the single-shot vaccine has yet to be added into the national vaccine rollout campaign.

In a series of tweets, Health Canada said Tuesday morning that it is “following this issue closely and is working with the manufacturer, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other international regulators.”

The agency has also asked Janssen—the pharmaceutical company that manufactures the Johnson & Johnson vaccine—to provide information on any cases of these “rare blood clotting events.”

So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have reported six cases in women between the ages of 18 and 48, out of more than 6.8 million doses administered.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Tuesday morning that Canada is still expecting the first shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines by the end of April, but any decisions around safety and administration will factor in all available evidence.

More coming.