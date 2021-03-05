OTTAWA -- Health Canada is set to announce the authorization of the first one-shot COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, making it the fourth vaccine that can be administered to Canadians, sources confirm to CTV News.

Canada’s federal health agency has been assessing the Johnson & Johnson shot since Nov. 30, and like the AstraZeneca vaccine given the green light last Friday, it is expected to be logistically easier to administer as it can be shipped and stored in fridges rather than freezers.

The federal government has secured access to up to 38 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Regulatory approval deeming the Johnson & Johnson shot safe and effective for use in Canada comes on the heels of the United States approving the vaccine candidate from pharmaceutical company Jannsen last weekend.

On Thursday, chief medical adviser at Health Canada Dr. Supriya Sharma said the review of this shot was nearly complete. It’s expected she and other health officials will be speaking more about the authorization of this shot at a technical briefing at 10 a.m. ET.

More coming.