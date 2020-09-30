OTTAWA -- Health Canada has approved a new rapid nasal swab for COVID-19, meaning Canadians could soon be able to access a test and receive their results within minutes.

Yesterday, the federal government announced plans to purchase 7.9 million tests and 3,800 test analyzing devices from Abbott Rapid Diagnostics, pending Health Canada approval.

That approval has now been granted by the federal health agency.

The deal to procure the new testing devices came amid considerable pressure for the federal government to provide a faster form of testing to address what's become hours-long lineups and days-long waits for results in some cities.

More coming.