OTTAWA -- The scientific director of the Ontario Science COVID-19 Advisory Table is praising the Ontario government’s decision to press pause on its reopening plan.

“I think it’s the right step,” Dr. Peter Juni told Joyce Napier on CTV’s Power Play on Wednesday. “If you’re already accelerating, you don’t need to step on the gas pedal.”

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore, announced Wednesday that Ontario will not lift capacity limits on strip clubs, night clubs and bathhouses on Nov. 15 as previously planned.

The province will delay this phase in its reopening plan for at least 28 days.

Juni had been calling on the provincial government to take action while Ontario experiences a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The province logged 454 new infections on Wednesday.

