TORONTO -- Have you been bothered when choosing to wear a mask, or attracted unwanted attention for your personal protective equipment?

As COVID-19-related public health measures continue to shift, CTVNews.ca would like to hear from Canadians who have felt harassed while doing their best to follow public health orders​.

If local guidelines do not require you to wear a mask in public spaces, but you still choose to, have you been confronted? Do you feel weary asking others to keep their distance? Whatever the reason, we want to hear from you.

Email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information, as well as some details about your situation, and we may get in touch.

Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.