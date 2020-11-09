TORONTO -- Even by the standards of the pandemic, this is a confusing time.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Canada is higher than it has ever been. Nationally and in several large provinces, new record single-day case totals are being announced on almost a daily basis.

In some parts of the country, restrictions are tightening as virus spread increases. In other places, governments are moving to lift existing restrictions.

Many experts believe the situation will likely get worse as winter arrives and temperatures plunge, sending Canadians scrambling for the comforts and COVID-19 risks of increased indoor activity. But then, there could be light on the horizon, as some potential vaccines appear to be moving closer to widespread acceptance and mass production.

There's a lot happening. We want to help you make sense of it.

If you have questions about the spread of the virus, how you can protect yourself and your family, or anything else having to do with the latest phase of the pandemic, we want to hear from you.

Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your question, as well as your name, address and contact information.

We'll pose a selection of your questions to our experts, and publish the answers in a future story on CTVNews.ca.