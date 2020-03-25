TORONTO -- A deal has been reached to get the federal government's aid package through the House of Commons, one day later than planned.

The COVID-19 Emergency Response Act passed third reading just before 6 a.m. EDT Wednesday after significant delays caused by opposition to the Liberals' attempt to grant broad spending and taxing powers to cabinet without parliamentary oversight – something both the Conservatives and NDP described as an unexpected attempt to acquire a blank cheque.

Both opposition parties urged the government to split those powers into a separate bill from the $82 billion in aid measures for Canadians and businesses, as no party appeared to take issue with the financial assistance.

Hours of tense negotiations resulted in the emergency parliamentary sitting lasting long past its expected end time. Early Wednesday morning, a modified version of the bill received approval from all sides.

The modifications include removing the Liberals' ability to raise taxes unilaterally and shortening the period in which the government can take emergency spending measures without Parliament's approval from two years to six months.

The bill will now go to the Senate, which is expected to pass it later in the day. A royal assent ceremony – the final step before the bill becomes law – is also expected to happen before the end of the day.

With files from CTV News producers Rachel Aiello and Mackenzie Gray

Patty Hajdu says that the government is going to be looking at domestic production for #covid19 supplies. Looks like an unofficial Buy Canada policy might be put in place #cdnpoli — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) March 25, 2020

Q - How will the feds help Municipalities?



Hussen - $157 M for homeless, in 58 communities #cdnpoli #covid19 — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) March 25, 2020

Q - How will you help renters?



Morneau - We continue to work on this challenge, one of the main goals of our benefits is to get money into peoples hands as quick as possible #cdnpoli — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) March 25, 2020