TORONTO -- Months after the “One World: Together at Home” concert sought to bring unity to the millions of people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a second concert is slated to highlight the inequalities facing marginalized communities as the virus spreads further.

Saturday’s “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” concert will see celebrities like Justin Bieber, Shakira, Usher, and Jennifer Hudson perform during a globally broadcast concert calling on world leaders to make coronavirus tests and treatment available and equitable for all.

The concert, hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, will shed light on how marginalized communities -- including people of colour, those living in extreme poverty, and other discriminated groups -- have been impacted by the pandemic.

The organization’s first concert, “One World: Together at Home,” which aired in April, aimed to raise funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

At the time, most of the world was under lockdown to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Now, as more countries begin the careful process of easing restrictions, the pandemic continues to spread -- as does the global conversation about anti-Black racism, sparked by protests over George Floyd’s death in the U.S.

Saturday’s concert will not be a fundraiser. However, some artists are using the platform to raise funds for marginalized communities, including R&B star Usher, who will donate proceeds from his new single “I CRY” to LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) in support of Black-owned small businesses and community organizations.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE CONCERT?

The concert will air Saturday at 8 p.m. E.T. on CTV and Crave in Canada, on NBC in the U.S. and other television stations, radio stations, websites and streaming outlets around the world.

A live stream can also be found on the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future website.

WHO IS PERFORMING?

Artists performing in isolation include Usher, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Shakira, and Jimmy Fallon & The Roots.

There will also be appearances by several world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Leading up to the global broadcast special, there will be panel discussions and interviews with experts, global leaders, and advocates, including Melinda Gates, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and the Executive Director of UN Women.​