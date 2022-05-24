Germany's vaccine panel says one COVID shot enough for children

FRANKFURT -

Germany's vaccine advisory panel on Tuesday said one COVID-19 shot was enough for healthy five to 11-year-olds because most of them had already undergone an infection, be it known of undetected.

The view by the panel of 18 appointees known as STIKO contrasts with approval by European Union regulators for a two-shot regimen in that age group. U.S. regulators last week even authorized a third, or booster shot for the group.

"For children we have to assume that the rate of spreading of the infection is the highest. That's why it's reasonable to administer only one vaccination," STIKO panel member Martin Terhardt told a media briefing.

The expert panel's previous view on the age group, published in December, was to limit vaccinations to those at risk of developing severe COVID-19 or those living with an at-risk person, drawing criticism at the time for not keeping up with the of pace of the coronavirus.

Children at risk of developing severe COVID-19 should get three shots and those living with an at-risk person should get two, the expert group added on Tuesday.

It did not highlight any disadvantages of giving more shots. Instead it said the risk of heart inflammation from a vaccination appeared to be markedly lower for younger children than in youngsters above 12 years or young adults.

An estimated 77.5 per cent of five to 11-year-olds in Germany had already had acquired some immunity against the virus either through known and undetected infections or via vaccination, the panel said in a document posted online.

STIKO said the preferred product was the pediatric version of BioNTech and Pfizer's Comirnaty but Moderna's shot was another option for those six years and older.