German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures
Germany's health minister on Friday urged the country's 16 states to consider stepping up their measures against the coronavirus amid a rise in new cases.
Karl Lauterbach said he favors requiring mask-wearing indoors, a measure that has largely faded in Germany except on public transport, in medical facilities and care homes.
“The direction we're going in isn't a good one,” Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin.
He added that it would be better for states to impose limited restrictions now than stricter ones later. “The sooner we step on the brake the better it will be.”
German authorities registered over 114,000 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 165 COVID-related deaths.
A rise in cases in Bavaria has been linked to the recent Oktoberfest, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.
Lauterbach said more could have been done to limit the spread of the virus at the beer festival in Munich, such as offering or mandating on-site testing for visitors.
The Health Ministry launched a new nearly 33 million-euro ($32 million) advertising campaign Friday, using 84 cases studies of real people affected by COVID-19 to encourage vaccinations.
Lauterbach said getting the shot remains an important way of protecting yourself and others. The risk of death for people over 60 drops by 90% if they get a fourth shot, he said.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
Thieves targeting payment machine terminals in refund scam
Small business owners and workers might want to keep an eye on the debit and credit card payment terminals in their stores, as there is a new scam targeting these machines in the Greater Toronto Area.
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
First witnesses at Emergencies Act inquiry include Ottawa residents, city officials
The Ottawa woman who filed for a court injunction to stop truckers from continually honking their horns during the 'Freedom Convoy' in February is among the first witnesses at a public inquiry exploring the government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Rare stars form 'fingerprint' in space, NASA discovers
A NASA telescope took a picture of two stars' orbits colliding, creating dust forming circles in space. This discovery showcases dust can stay clear for many years through the formation of galaxies.
'Took a long time': Canadian navy photographer takes remarkable underwater class photo
A photographer with the Royal Canadian Navy captured a unique class photo for a diving class at CFB Esquimalt.
5 things to know for Friday, October 14, 2022
Opening arguments in the Emergencies Act inquiry, Royal Bank of Canada economists forecast a recession in early 2023, and the average rent in Canada exceeds $2,000 per month. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Average rent in Canada exceeds $2,000 per month: report
Listing prices for rental housing saw an annual increase of 15.4 per cent in September 2022, hitting an average of $2,043, a new report has found.
Canada
-
-
-
-
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy resigned on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
-
How stereotypes led to the deaths of two Indigenous men in Thunder Bay police custody: expert
A physician with expertise in Indigenous health care told a coroner's inquest Wednesday that she heard stereotypes kick in from the first 9-1-1 call that led to a man being arrested for public intoxication before he died from medical conditions in Thunder Bay police custody hours later.
-
Feds unaware of how many employees speak an Indigenous language at work
The federal government says it doesn't know how many of its employees are expected to speak an Indigenous language as part of their job.
World
-
North Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border
North Korea early Friday fired an additional ballistic missile and 170 rounds of artillery shells toward the sea and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North's recent barrage of weapons tests.
-
How Nikolas Cruz's defence persuaded a jury to spare his life
After months of disturbing evidence and tear-filled witnesses, the jury recommended a sentence of life in prison without parole for Nikolas Cruz, rather than the death penalty, which was a shock to many of the victims' families.
-
Rare protest against China's Xi Jinping days before Communist Party congress
A rare protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his policies was swiftly ended in Beijing Thursday, just days before he is set to secure a third term in power at a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party.
-
Palestinians: Israeli army kills 1 in West Bank during raid
The Israeli military shot and killed a Palestinian man on Friday during an arrest raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, the latest bloodshed in the deadliest round of fighting in the area in seven years.
-
New Jan. 6 footage shows Pelosi, leaders as crisis unfolded
As rioters stormed through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was sheltering in a secure location and trying to do what her job demands: take charge of a situation.
-
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
The House Jan. 6 committee voted Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony before the panel over the 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
Politics
-
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
-
Two provinces say they were blindsided by decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Provincial officials in Saskatchewan and Alberta got a Valentine's Day surprise from the prime minister this year when he called to say he was considering invoking the Emergencies Act, a public inquiry heard Thursday.
-
Parliamentary budget officer projects considerably slower economy, declining federal deficit
The parliamentary budget officer is projecting the economy will slow considerably in the second half of 2022 and remain weak next year as the Bank of Canada continues to raise interest rates.
Health
-
Type 1 diabetes risk increases in young people following COVID-19 infection, studies suggest
A COVID-19 infection can increase the chances of developing Type 1 diabetes, specifically when it comes to younger people, according to a new study.
-
Young children facing greater risk of catching the flu this season, experts warn
Relatively low circulation of the flu over the past two years puts young children at greater risk than usual of catching it this fall and winter, say experts who also fear fewer pandemic measures and reduced vaccination uptake will further spread.
-
Sci-Tech
-
How to see the moon and Mars together on Friday
Look up to the night sky on Friday and you might see the moon has some company: Mars. CTVNews.ca speaks with a stargazing expert on how best to see the planet-moon pairing.
-
-
Brain cells are capable of playing Pong: experiment
Human brain cells are capable of sentient, independent behaviour, according to a recent experiment by an Australian-led team of international researchers that showed neurons living in a petri dish were able to play a version of the video game Pong.
Entertainment
-
Gooding Jr. avoids jail in touching case, irking accusers
As Cuba Gooding Jr.'s forcible touching case faded to black Thursday with no jail time for the movie star, some of the dozens of women who have accused him of groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior criticized the outcome as a slap on the wrist - and a slap in the face.
-
Kanye West, JPMorgan banking breakup planned for weeks
JPMorgan Chase and Kanye West are ending their business relationship, as the hip-hop star remains embroiled in controversy over his recent antisemitic comments.
-
Netflix Canada launches ad-supported tier for $5.99 on Nov. 1
Netflix is giving Canadian viewers the option for a cheaper monthly subscription plan -- as long as they're willing to sit through commercial breaks.
Business
-
Global stocks up after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt
Global stock markets surged Friday after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by higher-than-forecast inflation numbers.
-
-
Lifestyle
-
Can money buy you happiness? An expert breaks down common 'money myths'
Can money buy you happiness? Private wealth management adviser Robyn Thompson has broken down common 'money myths,' including whether credit is bad and why you shouldn't say you're bad with money.
-
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
-
Retired Cape Breton surgeon wins Giant Pumpkin contest with 1,400-pound gourd
A retired Cape Breton surgeon has become the king of this year's annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off contest on the island, with his gourd weighing in at 1,450 pounds.
Sports
-
Drake's owl logo on Barcelona jersey for clasico at Madrid
Barcelona's players will have the owl-shaped logo of Canadian rapper Drake on their jerseys at Real Madrid on Sunday in the first 'clasico' of the season in the Spanish league.
-
Hockey Canada board resigned after justice Thomas Cromwell's recommendation
A former Supreme Court justice recommended wholesale change at Hockey Canada a day before the embattled sports organization's president/CEO and board resigned on Tuesday.
-
Halifax to 'go ahead' with hosting world junior hockey championship
Scandals within Hockey Canada won't prevent Halifax and Moncton from hosting the world junior hockey championship later this year, says the Halifax Regional Council.
Autos
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.
-
New gas vehicle registrations drop, but zero-emission vehicles rise: StatCan
Newly released quarterly figures from Statistics Canada show new registrations for gas-powered vehicles fell year-over-year but rose for diesel and hybrid cars.