OTTAWA -- The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at “elevated rates,” according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.

While daily case counts have slowed, new national modelling released Friday shows that in Saskatchewan, Alberta, and the Northwest Territories COVID-19 infections are continuing to put “significant strain on the health system.” Similar challenges are being seen in smaller health regions with low vaccine uptake as well.

However, as vaccination rates increase across the country, the epidemic has dropped out of a growth pattern nationally, according to the documents issued by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

“Although several jurisdictions are still facing considerable challenges, this update reaffirms that by achieving a strong foundation of protection… and applying public health measures, epidemic growth can be managed,” Tam said.

Vaccines continue to be highly protective, even in the face of the Delta variant, as the federal data indicates that new cases were 10 times higher among the unvaccinated than those who are fully vaccinated. Moreover, those who are unvaccinated are 36 times more likely to end up in hospital if they contract COVID-19.

The forecast provides a more optimistic outlook than the agency issued last month, warning then that without reduced levels of virus transmission, Canada’s daily COVID-19 caseload could reach unprecedented highs.

Tam cites enhanced restrictions brought in between late August and September — such as the reinstating of a public health emergency in Alberta — for helping to slow the pace of spread.

Tam said that with more folks gathering indoors as the fall weather sets in, maintaining public health precautions like masking and physical distancing will continue to help reduce the likelihood of another resurgence of the virus.

Federal officials are forecasting that, by Oct. 17, there could be between approximately 19,900 and 60,600 new COVID-19 infections. On average across Canada over the last seven days there were approximately 2,500 COVID-19 patients in hospital, nearly 800 of which were in the ICU.

As of Friday morning, according to CTV News’ vaccine tracker, 81.6 per cent of those eligible are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and there are currently more than 41,000 active infections nationwide

