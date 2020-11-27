Former NATO commander Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin will be leading Canada’s vaccine distribution efforts in Canada, multiple sources told CTV News.

There are already military teams working with the Public Health Agency of Canada on planning for the massive rollout. Fortin most recently served as the Chief of Staff for the Canadian Joint Operations Command.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make the announcement confirming the appointment during his press conference Friday morning.

This follows news from Health Canada’s chief medical adviser that the first COVID-19 vaccine approval could happen before Christmas, around the same time as expected approvals in the U.S. and Europe. The review of Pfizer’s vaccine candidate, one of three being assessed by the agency and reportedly more than 90 percent effective, is at the most advanced stage, according to the agency’s Dr. Supriya Sharma.

