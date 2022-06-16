For some long COVID patients, the return of their senses is gag-inducing

A doctor wafts a tube of odors under the nose of a blindfolded patient during tests in a hospital in Nice, southern France, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, to help determine why she has been unable to smell or taste since she contracted COVID-19 in November 2020. (AP Photo/John Leicester) A doctor wafts a tube of odors under the nose of a blindfolded patient during tests in a hospital in Nice, southern France, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, to help determine why she has been unable to smell or taste since she contracted COVID-19 in November 2020. (AP Photo/John Leicester)

For some long COVID patients, the return of their senses is gag-inducing

While many patients who lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19 regained them within weeks of recovery, others took months, with recovery a much more challenging journey: coffee now smells like rotten vegetables and food now smells rancid, like raw sewage, smoke, or is sickly sweet and sour.

