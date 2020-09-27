TALLAHASSEE, FLA. -- Florida reported 107 new resident coronavirus deaths Saturday, the day after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he’s lifting restrictions on restaurant capacity.

The state also reported 2,795 new confirmed cases of the disease, bringing its total to just under 699,000 people infected by the virus. Overall, 14,190 people have died in Florida during the pandemic, including 168 non-residents.

There were 2,109 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, or 26 fewer than the day before.

On Friday, DeSantis issued an order allowing restaurants across the state to immediately reopen at full capacity. The order prevents cities and counties from ordering them to close or operate at less than half-capacity, unless they can justify a closure for economic or health reasons.

DeSantis also banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks.

In the meantime, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday not to extend a “No Sail Order” for cruise lines in the United States that’s set to expire on Wednesday.

In a statement, Gimenez said the cruise industry has developed protocols that are working in Europe and elsewhere, including testing all passengers and crew for COVID-19 before embarking and mandatory masks onboard and during excursions.

“With the development of these rigorous safety protocols, the cruise industry is demonstrating its leadership and commitment to public health in travel and tourism,” Gimenez said.

Miami-Dade County has had more than 169,00 confirmed cases of coronavirus, or about 24 percent of the state’s total. And more than 3,200 Floridians have died from the disease in the county, by far more than any other of the state’s 67 counties.