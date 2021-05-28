OTTAWA -- The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be on the decline across Canada, though some areas are still battling the latest resurgence of the virus, according to new federal pandemic modelling.

The updated national picture on the current state and future trajectory of the pandemic is being presented by the top health officials from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The data shows a drop in new cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths from where the country was a month ago.

As well, the early indications are that the restrictions in place across Canada combined with COVID-19 vaccinations are proving to be “highly effective” in limiting the number of new cases being recorded across the country.

Based on short-term forecasts Canada is on a “low” but still “steady” trajectory for new cases and deaths, with the country forecast to hit between 1,387,210 to 1,426,400 total cases by June 10 and 25,590 to 26,310 deaths by that time.

As of last month’s modelling update, the data showed that Canada was still in the midst of a strong resurgence of COVID-19 infections, but that there were some initial indications that the stronger public health restrictions put into place were beginning to work.

More coming...