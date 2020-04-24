One week ago, stocks were rallying on hopes that remdesivir, an experimental drug by Gilead Sciences, was helping some coronavirus patients rapidly recover. But investor faith in a treatment in the early stages of testing has been disappointed.

Markets around the world are under pressure after Gilead said it terminated a trial of remdesivir in China early and had no conclusive findings about its effectiveness in treating Covid-19. The company released a statement after the World Health Organization inadvertently published draft documents indicating that the drug had not helped patients.

Shares of Gilead Sciences closed down 4.3% on Thursday, while US stocks finished mixed. Global stocks continued to struggle Friday.

"It seems that in this dystopian journey we find ourselves in, we are still pinning some hopes on remdesivir, a drug from Gilead," Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at BlueBay Asset Management, told clients Friday. Yes, that is a reference to "The Handmaid's Tale."

Finding effective treatments and a vaccine for the disease could allow governments to lift tough restrictions on social interaction and travel, accelerating the economic recovery.

But Wall Street analysts warned last week that it was far too early to assume Gilead's drug was a silver bullet, my CNN Business colleague Matt Egan reported.

Brian Skorney, biotech analyst at Baird, described the "exuberance" as "out of control" in a note to clients, and warned that investors "looking for a definitive conclusion" on the drug in coming days would "likely be disappointed."

The market swings tied to remdesivir show just how desperately investors are searching for good news as dismal economic data continues to come in. UK retail sales for March released Friday fell 5.1% compared to the previous month, the largest drop on record. Most stores in the country closed on March 23 following guidance from the government.

But strategists are warning investors against reading too much into preliminary clinical results — whether they're promising or disappointing.

"It is still very early days in the search for drugs to help those who have the virus," Societe Generale's Kit Juckes told clients, noting the "gloomy" mood Friday.