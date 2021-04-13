First case of blood clot linked to AstraZeneca vaccine reported in Canada
Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021 1:59PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Public Health Agency of Canada says it has received a report of an adverse event involving blood clots after someone in Canada received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
This is the first such reported case in Canada.
The federal agency says the person is now recovering at home.
The vaccine was the one produced at the Serum Institute of India, known as Covishield.
