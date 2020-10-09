OTTAWA -- Canadians will be getting an updated national picture on the severity of the second wave of COVID-19 today, after the country has blown past the most recent estimates for new cases and deaths.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Health Minister Patty Hajdu and Canada’s top public health officials will be speaking to the new figures this afternoon, as Ontario is expected to roll out tighter restrictions in certain hard-hit regions.

The previous federal modelling on the COVID-19 pandemic released on Sept. 22 showed that, in the short-term, Canada's epidemic was set to keep growing, predicting up to 155,795 total cases and 9,300 deaths by Oct. 2.

As of today, the country has exceeded both of those figures with 175,559 confirmed cases and 9,557 deaths.

It’s possible Trudeau and others will be offering new advice or guidance to Canadians about their behaviour over the next few weeks, as the country is told once again to flatten the curve of the virus after weeks of growing case counts and a minimal reintroduction of regional restrictions.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is also expected to offer an update to businesses about what their second wave financial supports will look like, and more aid is set to be on its way for food banks.