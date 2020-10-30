OTTAWA -- Federal health officials will be providing an update on the latest national COVID-19 modelling projections on Friday, offering a Canadians a chance to see whether their efforts have started to flatten the curve of the virus’ second wave.

According to the most recent modelling update, released on Oct. 9 Canada was projected to see nearly 200,000 total cases and up to 9,800 deaths by mid-October. The country has since surpassed both of those metrics, heading into November with more than 10,000 deaths and 228,500 cases.

In delivering the prior projections, Chief Public Health Officer called for a “stronger response” and in many regions of the country since, additional restrictions have been re-imposed as cases continue to climb.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is attending the press conference alongside Dr. Tam and her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo.