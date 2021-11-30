OTTAWA -- Canada is reviewing its vaccine booster strategy, adding new countries to the list of nations subjected to federal travel restrictions, and is imposing new testing requirements on all air travellers coming from outside of Canada with the exception of the U.S., due to concerns over the Omicron variant.

Federal ministers and public health officials announced these three new steps on Tuesday during an update on the latest measures Canada is taking in response to the variant of concern.

The new testing requirements mean that all air travellers coming from outside Canada, with the exception of the United States, will now need to be tested at the airport when they land in Canada.

Those who are vaccinated will have to isolate until they get a negative result, and those who are unvaccinated will continue to have to isolate for the full 14 days and test on day one and day eight of their quarantine.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Canada is preparing for a “possible extension” of this policy to include the United States and the land borders if the situation evolves to the point that re-imposing further restrictions on Canada’s borders is warranted.

While it remains unclear just how transmissible and severe infection by the variant B.1.1.529 might be, Duclos said given that Omicron is highly mutated, the federal government is asking the National Advisory Committee on Immunization to quickly provide an update on its directives on the use of COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

“This measure, this call that we are making is to ask NACI to provide quick guidance on whether we should revise national standards, national attitudes, and actions on the use of boosters across Canada in the context of the new Omicron variant,” Duclos said.

In terms of the travel ban, Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt will join seven other African countries— South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini—that the federal government moved to restrict travellers from on Friday.

The policy bans the entry into Canada of all foreign nationals who travelled to these countries in the last 14 days. Canadians, permanent residents as well as all those who have the right to return to Canada will still be able to return home but will face new measures upon arrival.

All returning Canadians and others with right of entry will have to be tested before entering Canada, and that test cannot have been administered in one of the 10 countries on the list, meaning that those looking to get back to this country will first need to go to a third country to receive a negative test result before travelling home.

Once landed, returning travellers from these countries who are vaccinated will have to be tested at the airport upon arrival and remain in a government quarantine facility until they receive a negative result. Then, they can go home to finish isolating, with the ability to leave isolation if their day eight test is negative.

Those who are unvaccinated will have to quarantine for the full 14 days in a government facility.

“These testing measures will allow us to assess the evolving situation and determine any additional and appropriate measures no to priority,” said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

The federal cabinet discussed the evolving situation surrounding Omicron at a closed-door cabinet meeting Tuesday morning.

Seven confirmed cases of the variant of concern have been confirmed in this country so far, with public health officials cautioning that more cases will likely be discovered in the coming days.

Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia all have detected cases of the variant, though health officials across the country are doing targeted testing of people who have travelled from the southern African countries subjected to the ban.

These moves respond to emerging questions over Canada’s Omicron response, though federal officials said Tuesday to expect the situation and federal policies to continue to evolve.

“This is what we are doing today, it may well be that as we gain time we find that the new variant is of less concern than what some experts might be fearing, but the situation might also evolve differently, so we're reminding Canadians that travel rules and border rules in particular can always change… and we will be watching the situation as all Canadians will do over the next days and weeks,” Duclos said.