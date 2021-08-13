OTTAWA -- The federal government intends to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory across the federal public service, and will expect Crown corporations and other federally regulated sectors to follow suit.

In a news conference on Friday, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra also announced that in the fall – by no later than the end of October – the government will require employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation space to be fully vaccinated.

This measure will extend to all commercial air, train, and cruise ship passengers.

“Being vaccinated makes the workplace and travel safer for everybody,” Alghabra said. “We will work closely with key stakeholders, operators, and bargaining agents in particular, to develop a measured and practical approach to requiring vaccines in these sectors as quickly as possible.”

Until now, the government has largely left decisions about proof of vaccination, and whether it should be mandatory, up to the provinces.

Earlier this week, LeBlanc, Alghabra and Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino provided an update on plans to give Canadians vaccination passports for international travel, noting some form of documentation should be ready by the fall.

Alghabra said accommodations like enhanced testing and screening will be made for those who can’t be vaccinated.

