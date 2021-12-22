The federal government intends to temporarily expand the eligibility of the new Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit to apply to those impacted by capacity restrictions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement on Wednesday alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Minister Carla Qualtrough.

The program was unveiled in mid-October as a refresh to the popular Canada Recovery Benefit. Ottawa has fielded criticism for it, as it was designed for Canadians only in “complete” lockdowns, which no region in the country currently faces.

This is a breaking news story…more details to come.