OTTAWA -- Federal health officials will release updated national projections on the severity and scope of COVID-19 in Canada today at 12 p.m. ET, following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s address. During his regular Rideau Cottage update the prime minister is also poised to offer seniors a date for when they will receive a one-time benefit top-up of up to $500.

On May 12, the federal government unveiled its plans to spend $2.5 billion sending these payments to millions of seniors, but they are still anxiously awaiting them.

The new projections on the respiratory virus’ spread and potential death toll come more than a month after the last round of modelling released by Health Canada showed that the curve was flattening in Canada and that case spread had levelled off in most provinces with the rate of new cases slowing.

Thursday’s figures will be the third federal modelling update, where officials are expected to detail the overall best- and worst-case scenarios, varying on the degree of actions taken by governments and Canadians.

Given provinces have begun loosening some restrictions and businesses are reopening it’s possible that could shift the national estimates on how many people could contract the novel coronavirus.

The first round of projections showed that peak of cases in Canada may come in late spring, with the end of the first wave in the summer.

On April 9, it was estimated that between 4,000 and 300,000 people in Canada could die from COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic depending on the level of containment efforts. Though, under the public health measures in place it was more likely that the number of deaths would be somewhere between 11,000 and 22,000.

Then on April 28 the government offered more short-term projections that estimated that by May 5 Canada was on track to hit between 53,196 and 66,835 cases of COVID-19, and between 3,277 and 3,883 deaths. In reality, as of May 5 there were 62,046 confirmed cases and 4,043 people had died.

As of Thursday morning there were 93,085 confirmed cases, of which 34,539 were still considered active. Across Canada 7,498 people have died to date.