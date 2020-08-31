OTTAWA -- The federal government has reached an agreement with U.S. manufacturer Novavax for 76 million doses of the group’s promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373.

The deal hinges on Health Canada’s approval but would see the doses supplied to Canada beginning as early as the second quarter of 2021. The government has also inked deals with pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Moderna for access to millions of doses of their unique candidates.

"We are pleased to announce this agreement with Novavax, which will give Canadians access to a promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate. This is an important step in our government’s efforts to secure a vaccine to keep Canadians safe and healthy, as the global pandemic evolves," said Procurement Minister Anita Anand in a press release.

