OTTAWA -- The federal government is unveiling more support for seniors, a demographic that continues to be hardest hit from a health standpoint by COVID-19 and is also facing additional economic challenges.

Seniors Minister Deb Schulte and Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos are announcing the new measures ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s address from Rideau Cottage.

Trudeau is then also expected to speak to the long-awaited and continually-promised additional support for “the seniors who built us this extraordinary country,” as the prime minister has put it.

Many seniors live on a fixed income, and are facing other stresses at this time, including uncertainty around their retirement savings.

The government took initial steps to assist seniors with funds for seniors-focused community programs like grocery delivery, and by reducing required minimum withdrawals from Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIFs) by 25 per cent for 2020.

However, older Canadians continue to express concerns about their ability to make ends meet during this time.