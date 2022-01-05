Feds sending 140 million rapid tests across Canada this month
Published Wednesday, January 5, 2022 11:51AM EST
OTTAWA -- The federal government is planning to send 140 million rapid tests to the provinces and territories in January.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the federal government would “quadruple” the number of rapid tests it sent across the country last month.
In December, the federal government said it would be sending 35 million rapid tests to provinces and territories.
This is a breaking news story. More coming.
